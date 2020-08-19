North Rock Creek earns road victory over Bethel.

Keven Scrutchins

BETHEL ACRES—The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars captured a 9-5 road win against the Bethel Lady Wildcats Tuesday evening to improve their season record to 5-3.

“It’s a pretty nice start to the season,” said Lady Cougar head coach Chance Griffin. “We are definitely not content though. We want to get better each day.”

Early on, Bethel came out swinging and took a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Brooklyn Duff led things off with a single to left before Peyton Meiler drove her home with a triple to left field. Shelby Spurgin made it three hits in a row to left field and drove in Meiler for the 2-0 lead.

North Rock Creek bounced right back and took a 3-2 lead after the top half of the second. Raynee Bass doubled to start the inning before Katie Larson had an infield single. Jayden Haney then bunted and Bass was thrown out at the plate. That didn’t stop the young Lady Cougars. Abigail Hurst hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Larson. Leadoff Liyah Dauman then drew a walk, setting up Haley Hacker. Hacker blistered a single to right field scoring two more runs and gave North Rock Creek a 3-2 advantage.

Bethel tied it up at 3-3 in the bottom of the second when Kenna Schimmel scored after two wild pitches from North Rock Creek’s pitcher Hacker. Schimmel reached on a leadoff single to left field.

After the first two innings of play, Hacker settled in and held the Lady Wildcats in check the remainder of the way. Hacker went the distance and gave up five runs on 10 hits. She walked just two batters and struck out six.

The Lady Cougars took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning when Hurst scored on an RBI single to right field by Dauman.

North Rock Creek put the game out of reach in the top half of the fifth, scoring four more runs on five hits. The Lady Cougars led 8-3 heading into the sixth frame.

They increased the lead to 9-3 with another run in the sixth. Caty Baack doubled to left and then scored after a couple of Bethel miscues.

The Lady Wildcats tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth and scored two runs to make it 9-5. Rae Walker drove in a run with a double to right and Haylee Wilcox drove in Bethel’s final run on a sharp single to center.

Bethel could only muster one hit in their final at bat.

North Rock Creek will play Beggs this afternoon at 2 p.m. in the Ivan Schultz Memorial Tournament in Prague. Bethel will be playing today in the Ninnekah Tournament.