Shawnee crushes El Reno on 'Senior Night'

Brian Johnson - Sports Editor

The recipe for success has certainly shown in Shawnee's start to the 2020 fastpitch softball season.

Pitching and hitting to go with solid defense has led to a 7-0 start for the Lady Wolves as they hammered El Reno, 10-0, in 4 ½ innings Monday in their home opener which also happened to be 'Senior Night.'

The senior players and their families were recognized prior to the game because of the uncertainties regarding COVID-19. The seniors were recognized in case of an early shutdown to the season.

“Our pitching has been really, really good. All three pitchers have thrown it well. We're also starting to swing it well,” said Shawnee head coach David Rolette. “When you swing the bats coupled with pitching it's a pretty good recipe.”

The Lady Wolves pounded out 10 hits, played error-free ball and received an outstanding one-hit effort from the circle by Stormee Reed, who worked all five innings, struck out six, walked just three and hit a couple of batters. Reed now had three shutouts on the season.

“We have four or five girls who are capable of hitting it out,” Rolette said.

Two of them – Carly Torbett and Anneca Anderson – certainly did Monday. Torbett had a three-run blast to center in highlighting a four-run third inning for Shawnee and Anderson blistered a two-run shot over the wall in left during the fourth.

In addition, Kali Kasterke and Tatum Sparks posed a serious threat of going deep when each lined a double directly off the wall. Sparks' two-bagger came in the first inning and Kasterke's went for an RBI in the third which helped lead to Torbett's three-run shot.

Anderson finished with four runs batted in for the game as she hit a two-run single in the first inning and later launched her two-run homer in the fourth in going 2-for-3 from the plate. Kasterke was also 2-for-3 with her double, one RBI and two runs scored and Laynie Rimer ended up 2-for-3 with a double and bunt-single.

Shawnee's other four hits came from Tatum Sparks (1-for-1 with a double, two walks and three runs scored), Hallie Wilson (1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored), Reed (1-for-2 with a walk) and Torbett (1-for-3 with her three-run blast).

The Lady Wolves have no outscored the opposition by a wide 65-1 margin. The lone run by the opponents was unearned.

Shawnee not only didn't commit an error but had some outstanding defensive plays. Sparks, at shortstop, snagged an over-the-head line drive to open the game and then in the third, the Lady Wolves executed a double play when Anderson, running in from her third base spot, caught a lazy liner and fired the ball to first baseman Baylie Enright to double off the runner.

Shawnee struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first when Kasterke singled with one out and raced to third on Sparks' double off the wall in left. Then with two outs, Anderson singled to right-center, scoring Kasterke and Sparks for the 2-0 advantage as Anderson ended up on second base on the play due to a throw.

The Lady Wolves upped the lead to 6-0 in the third when Wilson led off with a single to right-center and scored off Kasterke's double off the wall in the center. After Sparks was intentionally walked, Torbett crushed an 0-1 delivery deep to center, clearing the fence in center by at least 20 yards to make it 6-0.

Then in the fourth, Shawnee received some help with a couple of errors as Wilson and Sparks, who each walked, scored off two errors on the same play on a ball hit by Torbett, who ended up at second base on the play. That set the stage for Anderson's two-run shot to left to make it 10-0.

Reed had a no-hitter going through 4.2 innings, but a two-out single by the Lady Indian leadoff hitter Taber broke up the no-hit bid.

The Lady Wolves play at Noble Thursday at 5 p.m. Shawnee then hosts Muskogee next Monday at 6 p.m. The Lady Wolves are then home again on Tuesday against Del City at 5 p.m.