Softball/Baseball game wrapup: Tri-County area teams play ball

Chandler blitzes Heritage Hall, 11-1

CHANDLER — The pitching of Grace Hulsey and an 11-hit attack carried Chandler to an 11-1 victory over Heritage Hall Monday.

The game went just 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.

Hulsey, in a five-inning stint, gave up six hits, fanned seven and walked two. Heritage Hall’s run was earned as Chandler posted only one error. Heritage Hall had four errors.

Of Hulsey’s 91 pitches, 59 were strikes.

Leadoff batter Cashia Herber set the Chandler pace by going 3-of-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in. Herber smacked a run-scoring double to left in the second, then added a two-run single to left in the fourth.

Jaelyn Robertson, the cleanup hitter, hit a two-run home run to left in the first as Chandler scored three times.

Hannah Edmonds recorded doubles in the first and fourth. Kodi Vega added two singles and scored twice. Also scoring twice for the winners were Kali Beall, and Jentrie Gibson.

Beall, Gibson and Hulsey stole a base.

Chandler improved to 7-1.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Kellyville silences Prague bats

PRAGUE — Kellyville limited Prague to four hits in seven innings Monday en route to an 11-2 win.

Kellyville notched four runs in the fifth and five runs in the seventh as Prague fell to 2-4.

Down 6-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Prague scored when Kailey Rich delivered a double which plated Kenzie Rice, who reached via a single.

In the sixth, Jaylee Friend of Prague was credited with a run-scoring single.

Kennedi Watkins had Prague’s other hit, a single.

Kellyville chalked up 10 hits, including a home run and four doubles. Kellyville also drew four walks.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Dale’s Landreth fashions five-inning no-hitter

DALE —Karleigh Landreth hurled a five-inning no-hitter Monday as Dale blasted Watonga 10-0.

Landreth didn’t give up a walk and registered seven strikeouts as Dale improved to 5-1.

The Lady Pirates scored in all five innings, including three-spots in the first and fourth.

Nine Dale batters got in the hit column, led by Danyn Lang, Emmie Idelman, Sam Hartman and Makenzy Herman with two apiece.

Idelman, along with teammates Jayci Powell and Karson Griggs, doubled.

Addie Bell and Lang drove in three runs apiece while Idelman recorded two runs batted in.

Lang also scored three times.

Dale played at Washington Tuesday. The Lady Pirates are at the Stillwater Festival Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Productive third inning fuels Meeker

LUTHER — Propelled by a seven-run third inning, Meeker riddled Luther 13-5 Monday.

After tallying three runs in the top of the first inning, Meeker’s seven-run third consisted of six hits, two walks and two passed balls as the visitors took a 10-0 lead.

The game was stopped after five innings on the run rule.

Three-hole hitter Katlin Alford led Meeker’s 11-hit attack with a 3-for-4 outing which included a run-scoring single in the first and run-scoring doubles in the third and fifth.

Kaycee Babek, Isabella Saavedra and Icle Brewer posted two hits apiece. Babek had a two-run single in the third.

Katy Buxton doubled to go along with a sacrifice fly.

Babek stole four bases and Callie Sellers added two. Sellers also scored twice.

The victors were the recipients of seven walks.

Buxton, who started on the mound, gave up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings. She didn’t issue a walk, struck out two and wasn’t charged with any of the runs.

Meeker committed two errors in going to 3-4.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Stranded baserunners costly for Seminole

SEMINOLE — An inability to get key hits came back to bite Seminole Monday as it dropped a 7-5, 10-inning decision to Purcell.

Seminole, 3-3, stranded 18 runners.

The Lady Chieftains were credited with nine errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Seminole forced extra innings when Kaylyn Cotner smacked a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the seventh.

Seminole finished with seven hits as Addison Hill was the ringleader with a 3-of-5 production, all singles.

Cotner finished at 2-of-4 with three runs batted in and two walks.

Seminole drew 11 base on balls.

Lady Chieftain hurler Hailey Kotchavar, who went all 10 innings, surrendered eight hits, whiffed six and walked four.

Purcell standed nine runners, marking the biggest difference in the contest.

Sienna Deatherage of Seminole notched a single and four walks.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Pirates pummel outmanned Glencoe

DALE — The Pirates of Dale netted 11 runs in the first inning Monday on the way to a 25-1 blitz of Glencoe. The game was called after 4 ½ innings as Glencoe failed to record a hit against three pitchers.

Kash VanBrunt and Dayton Forsythe went two innings apiece. Cade McQuain pitched the fifth inning. The trio combined for 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Offensively, the Pirates rolled up 12 hits, including seven doubles. Four Glencoe pitchers also doled out 10 walks and the losers committed 10 errors.

VanBrunt doubled twice. Five Pirates — Ike Shirey, Carson Hunt, Connor Kuykendall, Tate Rector and Forsythe — doubled once.

Kuykendall drove in four runs and VanBrunt had three runs batted in.

Dale, 2-2, will face Fort Cobb and Roff Friday at Fort Cobb.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.