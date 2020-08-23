Shawnee blitzes Noble; game recap from area teams

SNS Sports

The following game recaps were in the Aug. 22-23 Weekender edition

----

Shawnee blitzes Noble, still undefeated

NOBLE — Shawnee dominated Noble in every phase Thursday en route to a 15-0 trouncing.

Pitchers Anneca Anderson and Stormee Reed combined for a five-inning one-hitter. Anderson, the starter, didn’t allow a hit and fanned five of the six batters. Reed, in three innings of work, permitted one hit, a double, fanned three and didn’t walk a batter as Shawnee went to 8-0.

Shawnee compiled 15 hits with Carly Torbett and Anderson claiming five runs batted in apiece.

Anderson’s 4-for-4 performance included a two-run home run in a six-run third.

Torbett had an RBI double in the first and a two-run single in the third. She also posted a sacrifice fly.

Hallie Wilson and Laynie Rimer notched two hits each. Scoring three runs apiece were Kali Kasterke, Tatum Sparks and Wilson.

Shawnee made just one error while Noble finished with five.

The Lady Wolves have now outscored the opposition by an 80-1 count this season.

Coach David Rolette’s victors will entertain Muskogee at 6 p.m. Monday and Del City at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

Savages go 2-0 to move to 7-2

SULPHUR — Tecumseh’s Harley Sturm and Serenity Jacoway registered pitching triumphs Thursday in victories over Dickson (9-0) and Sulphur (3-2).

Sturm continued her pitching excellence with a two-hitter against Dickson. She whiffed three and didn’t issue a walk. It was her third shutout of the season.

Sturm, who is 4-1, has also recorded a no-hitter against Wynnewood, a one-hitter opposite Jones and a four-hitter against McGuinness.

Tecumseh run-ruled Dickson in five innings behind a nine-hit attack.

Heading the offense was Emily Bingham at 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

Registering two hits were Ayzia Shirey, Katelyn Fleming and Sturm. Fleming and Shirey tripled while Sturm doubled.

Fleming drove in two runs.

Tecumseh netted five runs in the third.

Jacoway surrendered two runs to Sulphur in the bottom of the first, but held the Bulldogs scoreless the final six innings. She gave up five hits, fanned four and didn’t walk a batter.

Tecumseh, which was limited to four hits, scored a single run in the second, then added two more runs in the third. Sulphur committed three errors, resulting in two unearned runs.

Sturm had Tecumseh’s only extra-base hit, a run-producing double.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Roff defeats Asher in Thursday game

ASHER – The Roff Tigers pounded out eight hits and limited the Asher Indians to three in

claiming an 11-1 decision in five innings Thursday at Murl Bowen Field.

Asher took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning after a leadoff single by Garrett

Leba. Tahlan Hamilton's 1-3 sacrifice bunt moved Leba over to second before Leba ultimately

off Mike McDonald's single.

That is where the scoring ended for Asher as Roff rallied with four runs in the third and seven

more in the fourth.

Jordyn Litson had the Indians's only other hit in a 1-for-2 effort. Leba and McDonald were als

1-for-2.

Bryson Martin was tagged with the pitching loss as 10 of the runs were earned. He struck out

four and walked four in working all five innings.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.

***

Bethel manhandles Rush Springs; falls to Ninnekah

NORMAN — Bethel, behind a 13-hit, four-walk attack, manhandled Rush Springs 15-2 Thursday at the Ninnekah Tournament at Reeves Park in Norman.

After scoring three runs in the second, Bethel ended the game with 12 runs in the third.

Kaitlyn Carper headed the offense with a 3-for-3, five-RBI performance.

Shelby Spurgin, who had Bethel’s only extra-base hit - a double - was joined by Brooklyn Duff, Mekenna Schimmel and Haylee Wilcox as two-hit producers.

Schimmel drove in four runs and scored three times. Lila Wade and Rae Walker scored twice.

Victorious hurler Annie Compton permitted two hits in three innings. Only one run was earned as Compton registered four strikeouts. She didn’t permit a walk.

Rush Springs made five errors, leading to seven unearned runs. Bethel had one error.

NINNEKAH 12, BETHEL 2

The Lady Wildcats were held to four hits and couldn't overcome a whopping nine errors.

Bethel's four hits came from Duff (1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk), Carper (1-for-2), Peyton Meiler (1-for-3) and Spurgin (1-for-3).

Compton took the pitching loss as Ninnekah compiled 10 hits.

The tournament was scheduled to run through Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Cushing spoils Prague’s tourney opener

PRAGUE — Cushing launched the Prague 2020 Ivan Schultz Memorial Tournament by whipping the hosts 7-1 Thursday afternoon.

Cushing used eight hits and four Prague errors in the six-inning matchup. Three Cushing runs were unearned against pitcher Kailey Rich.

Prague’s third-inning run came on Tessa Cooper’s single and a run-scoring double by Jaylee Friend. The Lady Red Devils finished with three hits with Cooper going 2-for-3. Cooper also posted two of Prague’s five stolen bases.

Cushing tallied two runs in the second, then added four runs in the fourth.

Prague fell to 2-6. The tourney hosts were scheduled to play Holdenville and North Rock Creek Friday then Santa Fe South Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***