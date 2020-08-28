Shawnee hurler to play in prestigious all-star baseball games this weekend

Shawnee High School junior Bauer Brittain is scheduled to play in the prestigious Perfect Game Underclass All-American Baseball Games today through Sunday in Marietta, Ga.

Brittain was one of only five players from Oklahoma invited to participate in this event.

He made just one pitching appearance this past spring as the Wolves got off to a 3-0 start before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.

In that one outing, Bauer pitched a five-inning one-hitter in Shawnee's 11-1 rout of Tulsa Memorial as the right-hander registered 11 strikeouts and allowed just one walk.