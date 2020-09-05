Friday night football: Chandler dominates rival Stroud; Seminole, McLoud, Prague win at home games

News-Star SPORTS Department

Chieftains strike early en route to victory

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole used a 21-point second quarter as the impetus for a 21-12 season-opening triumph over Harrah Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Garrett Chaffin scored on a 1-yard run. Brendan Rodriquez then hit the first of his three point-after conversions for a 7-0 lead.

Harrah cut the margin to 7-6 with a 2-yard scoring run before Seminole running back Jason Batise sped 65 yards to paydirt. The Rodriquez extra point made it 14-6.

The Chieftains upped the halftime count to 21-6 when Vcake Wassana, like Chaffin and Batise a sophomore, scored on a 1-yard run.

Harrah closed the scoring with a fourth-quarter TD run but a 2-point pass attempt failed.

Batise recorded 88 yards on eight carries while Chaffin netted 16 yards on 11 attempts.

Easton Wurtz was on the receiving end of four Rodriquez passes for 51 yards. DJ Citizen, a junior, caught three passes for 20 yards.

Citizen also claimed an interception, as did senior Joey Knox.

Seminole rushed for 164 yards on 35 carries and punted just once.

A big factor in the win was Seminole being flagged for just five penalties for 25 yards. Contrastingly, Harrah was called for 12 penalties for 110 yards.

Mike Snyder began his 41st year at the Seminole helm.

Seminole will play at Tecumseh Friday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

McLoud opens campaign with 38-6 success

McLOUD — McLoud coach Rusty Hall had plenty of anxious moments prior to his 2020 season opener.

First, COVID-19 knocked Classen SAS out of last week’s scheduled opener.

Then Friday night, replacement foe U.S. Grant didn’t arrive in McLoud until about an hour before kickoff.

Once Hall and his squad finally launched the 2020 season off, it was all Redskins, 38-6 over the Generals.

McLoud started the scoring on a 63-yard run by sophomore Clint Campbell and a safety when the visitors had a bad snap on a punt attempt and Zakhilen tackled the punter in the end zone.

Quarterback Collin Gibson added a 28-yard scoring run, followed by a Campbell 2-point conversion run.

Another safety — this time with Cirilio Valles making the tackle — upped the margin to 18-0. The Redskins led 30-0 at halftime after a 17-yard Gibson TD dash and Campbell’s 12-yard scoring run.

Grant had the only touchdown of the third quarter before McLoud concluded the scoring with Gibson’s 24-yard rushing touchdown and a 2-point Campbell run.

Campbell finished with approximately 155 rushing yards while Gibson had 110.

“We were hoping for a goose egg on defense but we played really well,” said Hall. “Our secondary was great. We had about eight or nine pass breakups. We should have had about four interceptions. And we did a good job against the run.”

McLoud will entertain Bethel at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Chandler dominates rival Stroud, 48-0

CHANDLER – The Lions of Chandler, dominating in virtually every category, bulldozed Stroud 48-0 Friday night in the Lions’ 2020 season opener.

Chandler outrushed Stroud 309-29 and outpassed the visitors 104-57.

The Lions punted only once compared to six punts for Stroud.

Sophomore Casmen Hill registered three of Çhandler’s seven touchdowns on a 70-yard run in the second quarter, a 95-yard kickoff return to start the second half and a 7-yard third-quarter run.

Junior quarterback Kaden Jones threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to Spencer Clagg, 21 yards to Jarin Greenfield and 20 yards to Ashton Yates. For the night, Jones was 7-for-11 for 99 yards.

Hill finished with 10 rushes for 143 yards and four receptions for 53 yards. Carson Clagg, scored the final TD on a 14-yard run. Carson Clagg rushed 10 times for 85 yards.

Greenfield caught two passes for 35 yards.

Defensively, Spencer Clagg and Traydon Richardson recorded seven tackles apiece. Spencer Clagg notched two sacks while Richardson posted one. Greenfield added six tackles.

Stefaun Mackey claimed an interception.

One of the few negatives for Chandler was 10 penalties for 100 yards.

“Overall, we played pretty well and we overcame some penalties,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray.

Chandler will travel to Bristow Friday for a non-district game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

***

Prague devastates Henryetta on both sides of the football

PRAGUE – The Prague Red Devils' production on both sides of the football was big Friday night in a 38-0 rout of visiting Henryetta.

Prague generated 401 yards on the ground while the Red Devil defense limited the Knights to 22 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

Tailback Trevor McGinnis and quarterback Trip Davis each ran for over 100 yards to fuel the attack. McGinnis finished with 116 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown while adding four 2-point conversions. Davis netted 107 yards on 15 attempts and had a TD as well.

As if that wasn't enough, Tyler Carpenter contributed 72 yards on only six carries and a touchdown for Prague. Teammates Michael Swinford and Dax McKee each had a rush for a score as the Red Devils improved to 2-0 on the season.

Swinford totaled 59 yards on only six carries and McKee netted 19 yards on six tries.

Prague led 8-0 after one quarter, 16-0 at halftime and 32-0 through three quarters.

The Red Devils' relentless defensive charge was led by Cooper Smith's 12 tackles (two solo) and a quarterback sack. Cooper Davis finished with 10 tackles (three solo) and McKee ended up with nine stops (three solo) to go with a fumble recovery.

McGinnis totaled eight tackles (four solo) and Peyton Ezell intercepted two passes to go with two solo-stops.

A bulk of Henryetta's offense came through the air as it totaled 121.

Prague hits the road Friday for a 7 p.m. clash at Lincoln County rival Stroud.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.