Foxes too much for injury-plagued Maud Tigers

MAUD – Quarterback Hawk Anderson ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more Friday night as the Fox Foxes glided past the injury-plagued Maud Tigers, 64-28, in a Class C non-district matchup at Derrel Pearcy Stadium.

Anderson ran for 179 yards on 10 carries and ripped off scoring runs of 10, 57 and 29 yards. He was also 7-of-11 passing for 141 yards and an 18-yard scoring aerial to Brenden Schultz and two scoring passes of 71 and 18 yards to Aaron Bassett.

Bassett also had three touchdowns in the game as he had a 52-yard punt return to open the game's scoring in the first quarter.

For Maud it's been a hard-luck run through an 0-2 start to the season.

As many as seven players have gone through injuries which is much for a Class C program and Zack Moutaw, who had a key 23-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Bodkin on fourth down and later caught a 2-point conversion pass, went down with an injury just before halftime and, after a long delay, was taken off the field.

“We've been banged up and we're only down by 10 at halftime,” said Maud head coach Kenon White. “I like the guys we have we've just got to get healthy and stay that way.”

Another misfortune for the Tigers were dropped passes.

“We had a lot of dropped passes,” White said. “A lot of things were going for us early.”

The only scoring of a quick first quarter came on Bassett's 52-yard punt return with 4:08 to go. It took nearly 2 ½ hours to play the three remaining quarters,

Maud also had a big defensive play late in the opening quarter when Bodkin picked off a Hawk Anderson pass in the end zone to wipe out a Fox scoring threat. Jerry Daubert also had a fumble recovery for the Tigers early in the second period.

Maud's first points of the game came off a safety and the snap from center sailed over Hawk Anderson's head and out of the back of the end zone for two Tiger points with 6:16 to go in the second to make it 6-2.

After the safety, the Tigers were unable to take advantage after the free kick. However, the Foxes got the ball back and went 66 yards to go up 14-2 as Hawk Anderson raced into the end zone untouched on a 10-yarder. He then tacked on a 2-point conversion run to make it 14-2 with 3:26 to go before halftime.

That was far from ending the first-half scoring.

Maud pulled within 14-10 when Bodkin hooked up with Daubert on a 2-yard scoring toss and then Bodkin passed to Moutaw for the 2-point conversion with 2:07 remaining.

However, just before intermission, Fox got a late TD as Hawk Anderson connected with Schultz on an 18-yard scoring pass on third down with 12 seconds left. The conversion run failed as the score remained 20-10.

The Foxes, who won the coin toss to start the game, deferred to the second half and it didn't take them long to get on the board again as, on the first play from scrimmage, Hawk Anderson scored off a 57-yard keeper to hike the Hawk advantage to 26-10.

Maud was still within striking distance after a 28-yard touchdown pass from Bodkin to Daubert to pull the Tigers within 26-16 with 7:18 left in the third.

But Fox went on to score on its next three possessions to end the third quarter and pull away. That included a 29-yard keeper for a score by Hawk Anderson, a 71-yard scoring connection from Hawk Anderson to Bassett and the 18-yard scoring pass from Anderson to Bassett which led to a 50-16 cushion for the Foxes.

The lead even swelled to 58-16 after a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to Fox. Kole Anderson later scored off a 2-yard run and Axle Anderson ran in the 2-point conversion with 10:22 remaining.

There was scoring flurry for the two teams in the final 29 seconds Maud put together an 81-yard scoring drive capped by Romeo Pitbull's 1-yard scoring sprint. Blain Anderson then returned the Tigers' ensuing kickoff 62 yards for a TD. Then on the last play of the game, Maud's Jace Diaz returned the Fox kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown with no time remaining,. A conversion was not attempted.

Bodkin was 18-of-44 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Tigers were only able to generate 47 yards on the ground for the night.

Diaz caught eight passes for 85 yards and Daubert had seven grabs for 63 yards.

Maud will play its final non-district game Friday at home against Dewar.