Ft. Gibson turns back Tecumseh, 17-13

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

FT. GIBSON – The Tecumseh Savages jumped out to a 13-3 first-quarter advantage, but went scoreless the rest of the way as the host Ft. Gibson Tigers came away with a 17-13 victory Friday night.

It was the season opener for Tecumseh, which was supposed to play at Perkins-Tryon Friday night, but that contest was canceled due to COVID-19 hitting the Perkins-Tryon school district.

A 20-yard field goal by Jaxon Perdue gave Ft. Gibson an early 3-0 lead with 6:51 to go in the first quarter.

But Tecumseh got two quick scores late in the period.

Quarterback Monte Valois hooked up with Jake Trice on a 40-yard scoring pass with 5:32 left in the first. The extra-point kick was blocked as the score remained 6-3 in favor of the Savages.

Then with 2:14 remaining in the first, Gavyn Rogers ripped off a 40-yard scoring run and Kevin Dodd tacked on the PAT to make it 13-3.

The Tigers pulled within 13-10 late in the half when quarterback Cole Mahaney connected with Morice Ford on a 37-yard TD pass. Perdue then converted the extra point.

Ft. Gibson then went on top for good on Mahaney's 2-yard run with 2:03 to go in the third as Perdue booted the extra point.

Valois was 8-of-14 passing for 114 yards and the touchdown. Trice had four catches for 51 yards, including the TD.

Dylan Graham was the Savages' top rusher with 94 yards on seven carries and Rogers netted 58 yards on seven tries. Kane Aineswoth tacked on 42 yards on 10 attempts.

Tecumseh did lose two fumbles on the night.

Defensively for the Savages, Jamal Fair was in on 18 tackles, including one solo-effort, and a fumble recovery. Ainesworth totaled nine tackles, including a pair of solos and JB McIntosh ended up with eight tackles, including two solos. He also had two tackles for lost yards and a fumble recovery.

Other Tecumseh defensive highlights included an interception and a pass defensed by Rogers, a tackle for loss each by Graham, Ethan Rickey and Tyler Girod and a forced fumble each from Brynnen Epperley and Trice. Graham also had a quarterback sack.

The Savages are scheduled to open the home portion of their schedule Friday against Highway 9 rival Seminole at 7:30 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.

\