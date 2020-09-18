Tecumseh, Bethel in action at home tonight

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Tecumseh Savages are at home for the second straight week as they take on the Elgin Owls for the final scheduled non-district game of the season.

The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Tecumseh.

Elgin is 0-1 after falling to Anadarko, 48-14, two weeks ago. The Owls were scheduled to play Blanchard last week, but that contest was canceled.

The Savages, 1-1, rebounded from a season-opening loss at Ft. Gibson, to knock off Lone Grove, 21-19, at home last Friday.

Quarterback Monte Valois fired a 25-yard pass to Gavyn Rogers for the first TD of the game while Chad Wynne ran for the other two touchdowns. The difference in the game was a 2-point conversion pass from Valois to Brynnen Epperley after the third TD.

Perhaps one of the biggest plays of the game was a 66-yard throw from Valois to Jake Trice down to the Lone Grove 9-yard line to set up Wynne's second scoring run.

Following tonight's matchup, the Savages are scheduled to play at Ada next Friday night.

Little Axe at Bethel

After spending the first two games of the season on the road, the Bethel Wildcats are home for the first time this season as they face the Little Axe Indians at 7 o'clock tonight.

Little Axe, 0-1, played for the first time this season last week and dropped a 25-0 decision to Dibble.

Because of COVID-19 issues, Ginn believes that Little Axe had little preparation heading into the season and most of the school classes have been conducted on a virtual basis.

“They're rather young and play hard. They have a few returning players in key spots,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “Their quarterback plays outside linebacker. They run a flex-bone offense. With that, their fullback is their leading rusher. He was there last year and is an H-back type of kid. They've got some big kids. They like to bring pressure and get after you on defense.”

Bethel, 2-0, is coming off a thrilling 28-22 overtime victory at McLoud last Friday as quarterback Jesse Tucker's 10-yard scoring pass to Harrison Thomas proved to be the difference.

Tucker connected for four touchdown passes in the game, including two scoring passes to Drae Wood for 11 and 74 yards and one for 20 yards to John Gordon.

“We were excited. The more I thought about it, we were in the same situation two years ago there and this time we had more success and won the game,” Ginn said. “It just shows you how far we've come. Our kids know how to dig deep.”

Ginn points to a big factor in the game being when the Wildcats stopped a 2-point conversion after McLoud's last TD with 4:14 to go in regulation. That gave the Redskins a 22-14 advantage.

“I told (senior linebacker) LW Moore that if we didn't get a stop there the game was over. He pulled the guys together and they got it done,” said Ginn. “That was a gut check for our kids and to pull through something like that.”

After tonight's game, Bethel is scheduled to open District 2A-3 play at home against Christian Heritage next week.

McLoud at Hartshorne

COVID-19 related circumstances within the Harrah football program forced the cancellation of McLoud's home game with the Harrah Panthers tonight.

Instead, the Redskins will hit the road to battle Class 2A Hartshorne tonight at 7 o'clock.

Hartshorne, 0-2 on the season, opened the season two weeks ago with a 34-13 loss to Spiro before dropping a 34-12 decision to Sperry last Friday.

After exchanging film for the first time on Tuesday, the two teams shouldn't be too familiar with each other.

“They're not real big up front, but their an old-school pro-I, hard-nosed team that will run right at you,” said McLoud head coach Rusty Hall.

Redskin quarterback Collin Gibson should be able to play after pulling a hamstring the day before last week's game against Bethel (a 28-22 overtime loss).

“We didn't run him much last week because of that. Hopefully, he'll be about 85-95% this week,” Hall said.

Following tonight's contest, McLoud is set to open District 3A-1 action at home next Friday against Heritage Hall.

Beggs at Chandler

Coach Jack Gray's Chandler Lions, off to a 2-0 start, play their final scheduled non-district game tonight at 7 o'clock at home against Beggs.

The Demons have only one game under their belt and that came three weeks ago in a 36-8 loss to Lincoln Christian. Beggs had a game canceled two weeks ago against Rejoice Christian and was idle last week.

“They are very big up front. They have a 6-5 safety and their running back, No. 23, is a very good athlete,” said Gray. “They have a lot speed everywhere. They're big and they ran run, so they have a good combo going.”

The Lions were 41-14 winners at Bristow last week behind the running of sophomore Casmen Hill, who netted 185 yards and scored four touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 22, 12, 5 and 3.

Chandler's other two TDs came off runs of 2 yards by Spencer Clagg and 20 yards from quarterback Caden Jones, who was also 5-of-12 passing for 93 yards.

Defensively, John Marshall had two fumble recoveries and Carson Clagg had one for the Lions.

“It was a really good effort. Through these first few games, we've seen a culture that we're trying to build up,” Gray said.

After tonight's action, the Lions are scheduled to launch District 2A-2 play at Crossings Christian next week.

Holdenville at North Rock Creek

The North Rock Creek Cougars will make history tonight as they will be at home to play a varsity game for the first time ever at 7 o'clock.

NRC, 0-3 in its first-ever season of varsity football, will host the 0-1 Holdenville Wolverines.

Holdenville opened the season with a 33-12 home loss to Wewoka on Sept. 4. The Wolverines were supposed to host Wynnewood last week, but that contest was canceled.

The Cougars were on the short end of a 59-14 score at Konawa last week. Carter Harvey scored both NRC touchdowns on runs of 10 yards each.

Following tonight's play, the Cougars are scheduled to play at Tulsa NOAH next Friday.