McLoud rallies three times in road triumph

HARTSHORNE — To say McLoud faced some road adversity Friday would be an understatement.

Despite committing four turnovers and facing deficits of 12 and 14 points, the Redskins rallied for a 34-33 non-district triumph over Hartshorne.

Hartshorne led 6-0 after one quarter and 12-0 in the second quarter before the visitors drew within 12-6 at halftime on an 80-yard pass from Collin Gibson to fellow senior Karson Cue.

McLoud took a 13-12 lead in the third quarter on Gibson’s 20-yard pass to sophomore Coby Cardin, only to have the hosts post two straight touchdowns and go up 27-13.

McLoud again retaliated with Campbell’s 45-yard scoring dash, then were successful on an onside kick. That recovery led to Campbell’s 11-yard scoring romp which tied matters at 27.

Hartshorne countered with its fifth touchdown of the night but was unsuccessful on a 2-point attempt, leaving McLoud down 33-27.

The Redskins rallied one more time, moving 70 yards in nine plays, capped by Campbell’s game-winning 5-yard scoring run with 4:20 remaining. Hunter Ryan followed with his fourth point-after kick of the night to make it 34-33.

Hartshorne proceeded to make one first down before McLoud held the Miners and ran out the clock.

McLoud, 2-1, prevailed despite losing three fumbles and having a pass intercepted.

“You usually don’t win the game with four turnovers,” McLoud coach Rusty Hall said. ”We were able to come back.”

Hall said Campbell rushed for about 130 yards.

McLoud will launch its district campaign Friday night against visiting Heritage Hall.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.