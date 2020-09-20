Shawnee tries to get back into groove with doubleheader sweep of Ponca City

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Lady Wolves were hoping to get a little bit of their groove back during their fastpitch softball district doubleheader against the Ponca City Lady Wildcats on Saturday.

Perhaps they did as Anneca Anderson and Stormee Reed had back-to-back pitching gems during Shawnee's 8-0 and 13-0 home decisions over Ponca City.

The Lady Wolves, 19-3 on the season with Saturday's two victories, had launched the 2020 season with 16 straight wins. But an extended break of two weeks without a game due to two cancellation dates and two postponements due to rain during that 14-day span seemed to stymie Shawnee's momentum.

Shawnee actually notched win No. 17 in a row after the break during the first game of a district doubleheader at Owasso. But the Lady Wolves dropped three in a row - the second game against the Lady Rams last weekend and then went on to lose a non-district contest at Deer Creek last Tuesday and a district game at Sand Springs on Thursday.

For Shawnee head coach David Rolette, the hiatus from playing competitive games certainly affected the Lady Wolves' play.

However, the pitching of Anderson and Reed may have helped snap Shawnee out of the funk, along with five home runs on the day, including two each from Anderson and Tatum Sparks, along with one from Baylie Enright.

Anderson, after a shaky first inning from the circle, recorded a whopping 21 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout in the opener. Reed followed that up with a 15-strikeout performance and a four-hit shutout.

“That's the best those two have thrown since before we were off for 14 days. It was good to see them hitting their spots. Today, we were ahead of the batters,” said Rolette. “I still feel like we're not where we need to be before the layoff.”

SHAWNEE 8, PONCA CITY 0 (Game 1)

The Lady Wolves needed 21 defensive outs in this seven-inning game and Anderson overpowered all of them by recording 21 Ks.

Only four batters reached base and three of those got on in the first inning.

A leadoff hit batsman, bunt-single and a fielder's choice loaded up the bases for the Lady Wildcats to start the game, but Anderson didn't get rattled and went on a remarkable streak of striking out 21 of the next 22 batters she faced. A two-out walk issued by Anderson in the top of the third was the only blemish.

Shawnee compiled eight hits in the game with Sparks and Enright each cranking out a home run. Sparks' blast was a two-run shot in the fourth inning and Enright had a two-run round-tripper in the fifth.

Six of the Lady Wolves' eight hits came from three players. Sparks and Hallie Wilson each went 2-for-3 as Sparks also doubled, finished with two runs batted in and scored three times. Wilson had a pair of singles, scored once and drew a walk. Laynie Rimer ended up 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs, one run scored and a walk. Enright was 1-for-3 with her two-run blast and Anderson went 1-for-3 as well with a double.

Shawnee jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first as Wilson led off with a single to right-center, stole second and moved up to third on a passed ball. Her heads-up baserunning and speed led to the first run as she raced home on a dropped third strike and throw to first.

After Sparks doubled to right-center and Carly Torbett walked, Laynie Rimer later came through with a two-run double to left-center, vaulting the Lady Wolves to the 3-0 lead.

Shawnee went up 4-0 in the third when Torbett brought home Sparks, who had walked to get on base, with a sacrifice fly.

The Lady Wolves then followed that up with a Sparks' two-run homer in the fourth and Enright's two-run smash in the fifth.

SHAWNEE 13, PONCA CITY 0 (Game 2)

Reed not only allowed just four hits and struck out 15, but she issued just two walks.

The Lady Wolves' offense was even more productive in the nightcap, pounding out 16 hits and receiving two homers from Anderson and one from Sparks.

Three Shawnee players – Anderson, Torbett and Enright – each finished 3-for-4 from the plate. Anderson, with her two blast in the third and solo-shot in the seventh, also had a double and three runs batted in. Torbett knocked in three runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the fourth. Enright singled three times and scored once.

Three other Lady Wolves – Rimer, Sparks and Wilson – ended up with two hits apiece. Rimer singled twice, drove in a run, scored three runs and drew a pair of walks in going 2-for-3. Sparks, in going 2-for-4, hit an RBI double in the first and launched her two-run shot well over the center field wall in the third. Wilson scored twice in a 2-for-5 effort.

Back-to-back hits – a run-scoring double by Sparks and an RBI single by Torbett – got Shawnee on the board in the top of the first.

Then in the fourth, Sparks' two-run shot made it 4-0 after a Rimer single. Torbett then followed up Sparks' homer with a single as Anderson launched the first of her blasts to make it 6-0.

A three-run third was highlighted by Torbett's two-run double to right-center.

Then the Lady Wolves went on a four-run scoring rampage in the seventh, highlighted by Anderson's leadoff solo-blast, an RBI groundout by Adesyn Waite and a run-scoring single from Rimer. Reed, who had doubled earlier in the inning, scored off an error.

Shawnee, 7-2 in district play, is set to face three critical district games this week. The Lady Wolves play at Jenks on Monday and host Jenks on Tuesday before playing a makeup contest at Muskogee on Thursday. Jenks and Shawnee are among four teams – along with Owasso and Sand Springs – vying for one of the top two district spots in order to host a regional after the conclusion of the regular season.