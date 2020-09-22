Anderson fires two-hit shutout as Shawnee tops Jenks, 2-0

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

JENKS – Anneca Anderson fired a two-hit shutout while Tatum Sparks and Hallie Wilson each drove home a run Monday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves registered a 2-0 victory over Jenks in an important Class 6A district clash on Monday.

Shawnee, which improved to 20-3 overall with the win, improved to 8-2 in the district and was set to meet Jenks again Tuesday night at home. The Lady Wolves are set to play Thursday at Muskogee to wrap up district play.

Shawnee is seeking one of two host berths for regional play in a few weeks. The Lady Wolves, Jenks, Owasso and Sand Springs are neck-and-neck and each vying for one of those two home field advantages.

Anderson had a no-hitter through five innings and finished the game with 13 strikeouts with only two walks. She struck out two batters each in the first, second, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

Shawnee took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first inning when Layne Rimer doubled to center with one out and scored of a Tatum Sparks single to right field. Sparks ended up at second base after the throw.

The Lady Wolves added the only other score in the game in the sixth when Reed hit a one-out double to center. After Adesyn Waite was hit by a pitch, Wilson came through with an RBI infield single to second base, scoring Reed.

Rimer finished 3-for-5 from the plate with the double and a run scored. Sparks finished 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a walk and Reed was 2-for-3 as well with a double and a run scored. Waite finished 1-for-2 from the dish.

The Lady Wolves' three other hits came from Carly Torbett, Kali Kasterke and Baylie Enright.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.