Meeker scores twice in seventh to top Chandler, 5-3

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

CHANDLER – The Meeker Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-all deadlock and claim a 5-3 road decision over the Chandler Lady Lions on Monday.

Kaycee Babek's leadoff double got Meeker going in the seventh. Callie Sellers moved Babek over to third with a bunt single. Katlin Alford then picked up an RBI off a groundout to second to score Babek for the go-ahead run. Maleah Blankenship's hit ball led to an error as Sellers came around to score Meeker's fifth and final run.

Babek and Savanna Nelson led the Meeker offense as each went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Both of Babek's hits went for doubles.

Katy Buxton, who had one RBI in the game, also got the pitching win as she gave up only five hits, walked just two and struck out five. All three Chandler runs were earned.

Kali Beall went 2-for-4 from the plate for the Lady Lions. Bailey Bigbey hit a triple and finished with three runs batted in during the game as she laid down two sacrifice bunts to plate a pair of scores.

Cashia Herber took the pitching loss as only one of the five Lady Bulldog runs was earned. Herber surrendered seven hits and walked two while striking out 10.

Chandler had three errors in the game while Meeker ended up with two.

The Lady Bulldogs, 11-12 after Monday's victory, was scheduled to play at Prague Tuesdaynd will be home with Hodlenville and Calvin on Thursday. Chandler hosted Stroud on Tuesday and is scheduled to play at Little Axe on Thursday.

