North Rock Creek produces 18 hits in 15-9 win at Noble

NOBLE – Caty Baack drove home six runs while hitting a triple and double Monday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars rolled to a 15-9 victory over the Noble Lady Bears.

The game featured 31 hits, with 18 coming from North Rock Creek.

Baack finished 4-for-5 from the plate and scored twice. Teammate Katie Larson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

Three other Lady Cougars had two hits apiece. Addyson Custar was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs batted in and a run scored. Jaden Haney also had a 2-for-5 outing with one RBI, four runs scored and a walk and Tylyn Thurman ended up 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.

Hannah Earlywine also knocked in a pair of runs in going 1-for-3 with a double for NRC.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and had a 5-4 edge through three innings, but broke the game open with a pair of scores in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and five in the seventh.

Noble made a comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh by scoring four times, but still fell six runs short.

