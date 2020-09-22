Tecumseh compiles 18 hits as Jacoway tosses one-hitter

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

PAULS VALLEY – Harley Sturm and Emily Bingham each launched a home run in 3-for-4 efforts while Katelyn Fleming was 4-for-5 while knocking in four runs as the Tecumseh Lady Savages slammed host Pauls Valley, 16-1, in six innings on Monday.

Tecumseh, 22-4 with Monday's win, also received a one-hit pitching performance from Serenity Jacoway, who gave up the one earned run, struck out three and allowed no walks in working all six innings.

Fleming doubled once and also scored four times for Tecumseh, which pounded out 18 hits and was able to take advantage of six Pauls Valley errors.

Besides her homer, Sturm doubled twice, drove in four runs, scored four times and drew a walk. Bingham, with her home run, also doubled once and finished with two runs batted in.

Also making major contributions to the Lady Savage offense were Bristin Hayes and Ayzia Shirey. Hayes was 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Shirey, batting in the leadoff spot, ended up 2-for-5 with a triple, double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Lauren Taylor and Samantha Schweighhardt also knocked in a run apiece.

Tecumseh is at home with Seminole Thursday for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.

