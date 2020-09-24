Lady Wolves complete district sweep of Jenks, 4-0

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Lady Wolves edged much closer to a Class 6A-3 district title Wednesday, or at least a runner-up finish, after disposing of the Jenks Trojans, 4-0, in fastpitch softball action.

Shawnee, 21-3 on the season with the victory, improved to 9-2 in the district and was set to play its final district contest Thursday at Muskogee. A win at Muskogee would lock up at least the No. 2 spot in the district standings.

Once again, the Lady Wolves rode the pitching of Anneca Anderson, who allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 14 in working all seven innings. She struck out two batters in each inning the entire night as only three Jenks batters reached base.

Anderson fanned 13 and pitched a two-hitter at Jenks on Monday as Shawnee swept the two-game series from the Trojans this season. For the two games against Jenks, she struck out 27, gave up only three hits and surrendered just four walks.

“I thought the girls were super-locked in. There was great crowd support. A lot from the community were here and our student body was big and the girls fed off that,” said Shawnee head coach David Rolette about Wednesday's contest.

The Lady Wolves had some solid defense plays behind Anderson as well. Second baseman Kali Kasterke lunged and made a diving catch of a ball in the infield for the first out of the second inning. Shortstop Tatum Sparks stabbed a line drive for the opening out of the seventh.

“Our defense was definitely locked in,” said Shawnee head coach David Rolette.

The Shawnee offense was productive enough against Jenks hurler Emma Lang. The Lady Wolves finished with seven hits and overcame nine strikeouts.

Leadoff batter Hallie Wilson led the Shawnee charge with a 3-for-4 effort with three singles and two runs scored.

Jenks tried to pitch around the meat of the Lady Wolves' lineup as Anderson was intentionally walked twice while Sparks and Carly Torbett were each intentionally issued one free pass in the game.

Shawnee picked up its first run in the opening inning as Wilson led off with a single up the middle, ultimately stole second and eventually reached third on a passed ball. One out later, Jenks had no desire to pitch to both Sparks and Anderson as they were issued intentional free passes to load up the bases.

Torbett made the Trojans play when she picked up one RBI off a 6-3 groundout to make it 1-0.

The Lady Wolves upped the count to 2-0 in the third when Sparks doubled down the left-field line. Anderson got on base with another intentional walk. Sparks and Anderson then executed a double-steal and Torbett reached first with an intentional walk.

Stormee Reed then brought Sparks home with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The final two Shawnee runs came in the fourth as Kali Kasterke led off with a nifty bunt-single. Two outs later, she moved up to second on Wilson's single to left-center. Laynie Rimer then followed with a single to left, driving in Kasterke. Rimer then ended up at second on the play as the ball was bobbled in left field. Wilson later scored off a wild pitch to cap off the game's scoring.

Following Thursday's game at Muskogee, the Lady Wolves are set to play four games in the Chickasha Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Shawnee faces Class 5A Altus at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Class 2A Amber-Pocasset at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Then on Saturday, the Lady Wolves take on Class 4A Bridge Creek at 2:30 p.m. and Class 6A Southmoore at 7 p.m.