Tecumseh pops Purcell, 12-2, in six innings

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

PURCELL – Samantha Schweighhardt finished 3-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored while Serenity Jacoway had a strong pitching effort Wednesday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages pounded Purcell, 12-2, in six innings.

Tecumseh, 23-4 heading into a home doubleheader with Seminole on Thursday, won its 15th straight game with the decision over Purcell.

The Lady Savages compiled 10 hits with Schweighhardt leading the way. Harley Sturm added a 2-for-4 effort with one RBI and Cadence Oliver drove in three runs and scored twice in a 1-for-3 outing.

Emily Bingham and Bristin Hayes, who each finished 1-for-2, also picked up one RBI apiece. Bingham's hit went for a double while Hayes scored twice and drew a walk. Katelyn Fleming also tripled, knocked in a run and scored once and Ayzia Shirey was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

Jacoway, who pitched all six innings, scattered seven hits, struck out five and allowed no walks as both Purcell runs were earned.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.