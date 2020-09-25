Asher cruises through district with three easy wins

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

ASHER – Mike McDonald homered as the Asher Indians scored 13 first-inning runs and swatted the Macomb Hornets, 13-0, in 1 ½ innings of a Class B district final Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, Asher opened the district with a 21-0 thumping of Macomb and then routed Cement, 8-0, later Thursday afternoon to reach the championship game.

ASHER 13, MACOMB 0 (Championship)

The Indians, in scoring the 13 first-inning runs, didn't need to bat in the second as the game was terminated on the run rule.

McDonald went 2-for-2 from the plate with his homer and double while driving in four runs and scoring twice.

Devon Lamb and Dayton Fowler were each 1-for-1 with two runs batted in as Lamb doubled and scored twice while Fowler also scored a run. Cameron Grissom also finished 1-for-1 as Asher managed just five hits.

Tahlan Hamilton allowed just one hit, struck out four and gave up no walks in pitching both innings.

ASHER 8, CEMENT 0 (Second Game)

McDonald fired a no-hitter, struck out 11 and surrendered no walks in the five-inning contest.

Trent Smith knocked in a pair of runs while finishing 2-for-3 from the plate.

Lamb, who was 1-for-2, and Bryson Martin, who went 1-for-3, each drove home a run and scored once. Garrett Leba drew a pair of walks and scored a run while going 1-for-2.

The game was scoreless through three innings before the Indians finally got on the board in the fourth and pulled away with the other seven scores in the fifth to end it.

ASHER 21, MACOMB 0 (First Game)

Grissom did damage from the mound and the plate to fuel the Indians in the 2 ½ inning game.

Grissom pitched all three innings in getting the no-hitter. He allowed just one walk and struck out six. Offensively, Grissom was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

McDonald and Lamb each had 2-for-3 efforts. Lamb doubled once, knocked in three runs, scored three times and drew a walk. McDonald doubled once, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Leba ended up 1-for-1 with a double, one RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

Asher pounded out nine hits in the game with five of them being doubles.

The Indians jumped on Macomb with 14 first-inning runs and added seven more in the second. They didn't need to bat in the third.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.