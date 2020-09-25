Dale blasts Earlsboro, Ripley in Class A district

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

DALE – Carson Hunt smacked two homers and tripled once while Connor Kuykendall pitched a two-hitter as the fourth-ranked Dale Pirates coasted to a 10-0 victory over the Earlsboro Wildcats in 4 ½ innings to open Class A district playoff action Thursday afternoon.

Dale then completed a Thursday sweep with a 10-0 decision over Ripley, behind the no-hit pitching efforts of Dayton Forsythe.

The Pirates, 15-8, played Ripley late Friday afternoon for the district title. Ripley eliminated Earlsboro earlier Thursday. Ripley would've had to defeat Dale twice to claim the district crown.

DALE 10, EARLSBORO 0 (Game 1)

The left-handed batting Hunt launched a 3-2 delivery over the right-field wall in the first inning for a two-run blast, ripped a run-scoring triple to center in the second and had another two-run shot, this time off a 2-1 pitch, to right field in the third.

Hunt finished the game 3-for-3 with the five runs batted in and three runs scored.

Kuykendall struck out seven batters and walked only two. Just four Earlsboro batters reached base.

Dallen Forsythe, Cade McQuain and Cole Capps contributed 2-for-3 performances to the Pirates' 12-hit attack. Dallen Forsythe went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. McQuain also drew a walk and scored a run while one of Cole Capps' hits went for a double.

Dayton Forsythe added a one-out solo-home in the fourth inning as he ended up 1-for-3 with the solo-blast.

Earlsboro's two hits came from James Smith, a one-out single in the third, and Peaton Bell, who had an infield single in the fifth.

Gaven Nadeau suffered the pitching loss for the Wildcats.

Dallen Forsythe's double to left-center got things going for Dale in the first. Hunt followed with his two-run shot. McQuain was next with a single to center and advanced to second on a wild pitch. McQuain then came home off an error for a 3-0 Pirate advantage.

Dale did its second-inning damage with two outs. Hunt tripled to center, bringing home Dallen Forsythe who got on base when he was hit by a pitch. Hunt later scored off a balk to make it 5-0.

Two Earlsboro errors, along with four Pirate runs, led to a four-run third for the hosts.

A leadoff walk to Kash Van Brunt and a bunt-single from Kuykendall triggered the Dale uprising. Van Brunt ultimately scored off an error. Dallen Forsythe knocked in a run on a groundout to the second baseman and Hunt hit the second of his two two-run homers to make it 9-0.

Dayton Forsythe's solo-blast to left was the final run of the run-rule shortened game.

DALE 10, RIPLEY 0 (5 innings)

Dayton Forsythe struck out 10 and gave up no walks in working all five innings from the mound.

The Pirates produced eight hits with Cole Capps, Dallen Forsythe and Ike Shirey leading the attack.

Cole Capps went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs batted in and a run scored. Dallen Forsythe ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Ike Shirey was 2-for-3 as well with a triple and three runs scored.

Cade Capps had a double in a 1-for-1 effort with three RBIs.

Dale jumped on Ripley with three first-inning runs and picked up one more score in the second before blowing the game open with a five-run fourth inning.

Ripley committed five errors in the game while the Pirates were flawless defensively.