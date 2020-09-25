Haas fuels Chandler’s 15-hit attack

Fred Fehr

Grace Haas singled, doubled and tripled Thursday as Chandler lambasted Little Axe 15-0 in four innings.

Haas drove in two runs and scored twice as Chandler improved to 21-9.

Also doubling for the victors were Cashia Herber, Charlee Hicks, Jentrie Gibson and Bailey Bigbey.

The Lady Lions amassed 15 hits with Herber, Gibson, Grace Hulsey, Hannah Edmonds and Hicks notching two each.

Edmonds drove in a team-high four runs.

Gibson, the winning pitcher, allowed just one hit, a triple. She fanned six of the 12 outs and walked one.

Chandler exploded for nine runs in the second inning. Coach Bryan Herring’s squad didn’t commit an error. Little Axe errored five times.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.