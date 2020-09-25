Shawnee swimmer named NISCA All-American

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School swimmer Piper McNeil was the first freshman female from Oklahoma to receive a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association High School All-American award for her efforts during the 2019-2020 season.

McNeil, now a sophomore, earned the honor for having at least a 3.5 GPA and for finishing a competitive swim event with one of the top 100 times in the nation. She posted a time of 55:49 in the 100-yard backstroke to shatter a state record which also qualified her for the All-American honor.

McNeil won two other events at the 2020 state meet. She came out on top in the 200 individual medley relay with a time of 2:04.58 and then started the 200 freestyle relay for her team as her group covered the distance in 1:41.12.