Shawnee’s Reed silences Muskogee bats

MUSKOGEE — Stormee Reed twirled a five-inning three-hitter Thursday as Shawnee blanked Muskogee 11-0.

The victory moved the Lady Wolves to 10-2 in the district and locked them into either first or second place in the district standings. The top two teams in each district automatically qualify for a host berth at regionals in a few weeks.

Muskogee recorded three singles as Reed registered eight strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk. She hit one batter.

Of Reed’s 64 pitches, 48 were strikes. Reed possesses seven of Shawnee’s 18 shutouts in a 22-3 campaign. Shawnee has permitted just 23 runs on the season.

The Wolves banged out 13 hits, including Anneca Anderson’s two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. Anderson went 3-for-4, scoring three times and knocking in four runs.

Tatum Sparks had a run-scoring triple in the fifth.

Shawnee collected six runs in the fourth, including Baylie Enright’s two-run double to right.

Hallie Wilson, Laynie Rimer, Carly Torbett and Sparks registered two hits with Torbett doubling. Reed also had a two-bagger.

Wilson, the leadoff batter, stole two bases and scored three runs.

Shawnee played Altus and Amber-Pocasset Friday in the Chickasha Tournament. Saturday, coach David Rolette’s squad will take on Bridge Creek at 2:30 and Southmoore at 7 in further tournament action.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.