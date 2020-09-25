Tecumseh records sweep of Seminole

Fred Fehr

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh harvested 25 hits and nine walks Thursday in sweeping a doubleheader from Seminole, 11-1 and 12-0.

In the five-inning opener, Tecumseh posted 13 hits, including two doubles by Samantha Schweighhardt, to go along with four walks.

Also doubling for the winners were Emily Bingham, Katelyn Fleming, Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm. All four of those players, along with Ayzia Shirey, finished with two hits.

Schweighhardt had three runs batted in while Sturm scored three times.

Pitcher Serenity Jacoway surrendered one hit, fanned six and walked one.

In the nightcap, Tecumseh combined 12 hits with five walks.

Fleming was the offensive ringleader, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. She tripled and doubled. Lauren Taylor and Bingham doubled while Hayes finished with two singles. Sturm added a sacrifice fly.

Sturm recorded the pitching triumph with a six-inning five-hitter. She walked two and struck out five.

Seminole’s Kaylyn Cotner doubled.

Tecumseh, 25-4, is scheduled to play at Harrah Monday before hosting Newcastle Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.