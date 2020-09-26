Chandler opens district with road win

Fred Fehr

OKLAHOMA CITY — Chandler’s Lions overcame a poor penalty showing to overwhelm Crossings Christian 36-0 Friday night in a District 2A-2 opener.

The Lions, 3-1 overall, were assessed 135 yards on 14 infractions.

“We didn’t play well. The penalties killed us,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray. “We didn’t start well and didn’t play to our abilities. Maybe it was a hangover from a heartbreaking loss.”

Chandler dropped a 28-27 home decision to Beggs last week.

After a scoreless first quarter Friday, Chandler got on the scoreboard on a Connor Almand 43-yard field goal. Kaden Jones then tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Spencer Clagg but the extra-point attempt failed, giving Chandler a 9-0 halftime lead.

The only third-quarter touchdown came on Claggs’s 16-yard run, upping the margin to 15-0 through three quarters.

Chandler received fourth-quarter touchdowns from Jarin Greenfield on a 2-yard run, a 90-yard punt return from Drake Rodriguez and an 83-yard run from Casmen Hill.

Hill, a 175-pound sophomore, rushed for 207 yards on 20 carries. Chandler outrushed the visitors 317-40.

Clagg finished with 54 yards on eight rushes and Jones added 42 yards.

Jones also completed 15 of 24 aerials for 158 yards. Greenfield had four catches for 48 yards.

Darian Mahan, Braxden Burnes and Greenfield had an interception apiece.

Clagg was Chandler’s top tackler with eight, including three for losses. Dalton Fowble recorded seven tackles, Traydon Richardson and Blake Rickner posted six apiece and John Marshall finished with four, including a sack.

“We didn’t get rolling until about the fourth quarter,” Gray said.

Chandler will continue district play when it entertains Jones at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.