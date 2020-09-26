Second-ranked Chargers upend McLoud

Fred Fehr

McLOUD — Class 3A second-ranked Heritage Hall wore down gritty McLoud 35-8 Friday night in a District 3A-1 opener.

McLoud averted a shutout when quarterback Collin Gibson ran 3 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gibson connected with fellow senior Wesley Olds on a 2-point conversion pass. The touchdown concluded a 65-yard drive.

McLoud, 2-2 overall, had two other scoring opportunities. In the third quarter, junior Hunter Lowe recovered a fumble at the Charger 30-yard line. The Redskins faced a fourth-and-one situation at the 9-yard line but the ball was snapped over Gibson’s head, ending the threat.

McLoud also had a field-goal attempt blocked with three seconds remaining in the first half.

Heritage Hall led 14-0 after one quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three quarters.

The visitors scored three rushing touchdowns and turned two short completions into touchdowns.

“They are the best team we will play all year,” McLoud coach Rusty Hall said. “They have two NCAA Division 1 prospects and four other Division 2 kids. Their starters were in until their very last drive of the game, so we played hard to the end. Defensively, they just fly around with a lot of talent.”

Hall said McLoud sophomore running back Clint Campbell rushed for about 70 yards.

McLoud will continue district play Friday at Mount St. Mary’s. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.