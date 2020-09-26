Talented Stigler spoils Seminole return

Fred Fehr

STIGLER — Twenty-one days after their last football action due to COVID-19 woes, Seminole’s Chieftains had to launch their District 3A-3 season Friday night against undefeated Stigler.

That lengthy-time absence certainly showed as Stigler dealt Seminole at 35-6 defeat.

“We hadn’t competed in three weeks so it was basically like starting over,” said Seminole head coach Mike Snyder “Only last week were all of our kids available for practice.

“We had so many mental mistakes. We got inside their 5-yard-line and didn’t score. And we had a lot of motion penalties. Stigler was in their fourth game and they were hitting on all cylinders.”

Seminole trailed 21-0 at halftime. The Chieftains’ touchdown came on a 4-yard run by junior quarterback Brendan Rodriquez in the third quarter. The extra-point attempt failed.

Snyder said sophomore running back Isaiah Cochrane collected about 80 yards rushing on 10 attempts.

“He ran very well,” Snyder said.

Stigler outrushed Seminole 134-102. Stigler accumulated 222 passing yards to 29 for the Chieftains.

Seminole started eight sophomores on defense. Stigler, 4-0, started nine seniors on the defensive side.

“We gave up some big passing plays,” Snyder said.

Seminole hadn’t played since defeating Harrah 21-12 on Sept. 4.

The Chieftains will continue 3A-3 play Friday night at Tulsa Webster.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.