Ada turns back Tecumseh, 21-13

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

ADA – Two fourth-quarter touchdowns enabled the host Ada Cougars to overcome a 13-7 deficit and defeat the Tecumseh Savages, 21-13, in a District 4A-2 battle at East Central University's Koi Ishto Stadium.

Kohner Gallagher's 1-yard run with 7:12 left in the game tied it up at 13 before Philip Jones booted the extra point for the go-ahead score for Ada. The Cougars then sealed the win off Earltuan Battles' 11-yard run with 1:46 remaining to ice it.

It was Battles' second touchdown of the night as he had a 1-yard score on Ada's first possession of the game.

Tecumseh, which fell to 2-2 on the year, tied the game at 7-all when quarterback Monte Valois connected with Jaxon Meyers on a 30-yard scoring pass.

That 7-7 score stood up until halftime.

The Savages went up 13-7 on their first series of the third quarter as Kane Ainesworth ran for 23 yards for a touchdown with 6:21 to go. The extra point was blocked by Ada's David Johnson.

Ainesworth finished with 85 yards rushing on 15 carries to lead the Tecumseh ground game.

Valois was 10-of-16 passing for 156 yards with the one TD and one interception. Meyers topped the Savage receivers with four catches for 60 yards and the one score. Gavyn Rogers added three receptions for 59 yards.

Four Savages – Ainesworth, Jamal Fair, Anthony O'Guinn, and Zeke Gage – each recorded a tackle for loss. Ainesworth also intercepted a pass. Meyers forced a fumble and Maddox Anderson had the recovery.

Fair was in on 13 assisted tackles and had six solo-efforts on the night. O'Guinn totaled seven assisted tackles and three solos and Ainesworth had nine assisted stops to go with a solo tackle. Chad Wynne posted two solo tackles and seven assisted efforts.

Tecumseh is on the road again this Friday at Tuttle.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.