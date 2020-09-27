Explosiveness of Kellyville too much for Meeker

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

KELLYVILLE – The explosiveness of the Kellyville Ponies was evident Friday night as they rolled to a 60-26 victory over the Meeker Bulldogs to launch District 2A-2 football play.

Caden Wolford ran for 148 yards on 26 carries and scored all four Meeker touchdowns, but the Bulldogs couldn't catch up with 4-0 Kellyville, which has scored 60 or more points in each of its first four games this season.

The Ponies led 20-7 after one quarter, 42-26 at halftime and 48-26 through three quarters.

For the game, Meeker had 280 yards rushing on 39 attempts and netted 71 yards through the air on 8-of-19 completions. However, the Bulldogs were intercepted three times.

Ty Gabbert was 7-of-11 for 65 yards and was picked off twice and Keavan Grady caught four passes on the night for 62 yards on the night for Meeker.

Defensively for the Bulldogs, Zach Cook totaled eight tackles while JJ Bloomer had seven stops, including a quarterback sack.

The next action for Meeker will be Friday at Prague in a Lincoln County and Highway 62 clash.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.