Lady Wolves finish 2-2 at Chickasha Tournament

CHICKASHA — The Shawnee Lady Wolves finished 2-2 after competing in the Chickasha Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Shawnee, 24-5 on the season, completed play on Saturday with an 11-1 loss to Westmoore, before wrapping up play with a 6-2 decision over Blanchard in which Anneca Anderson tossed a no-hitter.

In Friday action, the Lady Wolves dropped a 6-5 decision to Southmoore before bouncing back to crush Carl Albert, 11-3.

Saturday

Anderson struck out 10 and surrendered just two walks against Blanchard. Both Blanchard runs were unearned.

Layne Rimer doubled and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort. Stormee Reed, Tatum Sparks and Carly Torbett each picked up one RBI. Reed finished 2-for-3 and scored a run and Torbett hit a triple in going 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Anderson also tripled once in the game.

A four-run second inning was the difference for Shawnee.

In the game against Westmoore, Anderson had a 2-for-2 effort from the dish and knocked in the lone Lady Wolves' run, scoring Hallie Wilson, who ended up 1-for-2. Rimer and Kali Kasterke were each 1-for-2 as well.

Baylie Enright suffered the pitching loss as she allowed 10 hits and three walks while registering a strikeout. Seven of the 11 Westmoore runs were earned.

After Shawnee picked up its lone score in the top of the first inning, the Lady Jaguars tallied four each in the first and second before adding three more in the third.

Friday

Shawnee earned a split at the Chickasha Tournament Friday, dropping a 6-5 nailbiter to Southmoore before blasting Carl Albert 11-3.

Southmoore jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, then withstood Shawnee’s single run in the fourth and a four-run fifth.

Three SHS errors proved costly as four of the six runs charged against Enright were unearned. Enright gave up six hits, fanned three and walked one.

Southmoore posted one error, leading to one unearned run.

Shawnee’s fourth-inning run came on a leadoff double by Anderson and a two-out error.

In the fifth, a single and walk was followed by a three-run home run to center by Tatum Sparks. Anderson was then intentionally walked, moved to third on Carly Torbett’s double and scored on Stormee Reed’s groundout.

SHS had six hits with Anderson leading the way at 2-of-2, both doubles in the 5 ½-inning game.

Southmoore made the most of its scoring opportunities, stranding just two runners. Shawnee stranded six.

The Lady Wolves needed just four innings to dispatch Carl Albert after scoring three runs in both the first and third innings, four runs in the second and one run in the fourth.

Anderson was again the hitting sparkplug with a home run, double and three runs batted in.

Laynie Rimer and Kali Kasterke notched two singles while Enright doubled. Hallie Wilson, Rimer and Kasterke scored twice.

Reed pitched four innings, allowing five hits, three runs and striking out five. She didn’t issue a walk.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Del City Monday and will visit Stillwater today for a 5:30 p.m. contest. The Lady Wolves then play at Carl Albert Friday. Shawnee then wraps up the season at home on Monday, Oct. 5 against Norman at 6 p.m.

