Gibson ignites Chandler to district doubleheader sweep of Alva

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

CHANDLER – It was a day for the ages for Chandler's Jentrie Gibson on Monday.

Gibson not only pitched a three-hitter and a no-hitter, she went 5-for-5 from the plate for the day as the Chandler Lady Lions easily swept a Class 3A district playoff doubleheader from Alva, 12-2 and 17-0.

She struck out 11 and walked just three while surrendering three hits in the five-inning 12-2 decision. The 17-0 Chandler victory lasted just four innings as Gibson gave up no hits and only one walks while striking out four.

Offensively, she went 3-for-3 with one RBI, three runs scored and a walk in the opener. Gibson then followed that up with a 2-for-2 effort with four RBIs, two runs scored and a pair of walks.

CHANDLER 12, ALVA 2 (Game 1)

Besides Gibson's 3-for-3 outing, Kali Beall was 3-for-3 with thee runs scored. Grace Hulsey drove in two runs, scored once and drew a pair of walks in going 1-for-2. Bailey Bigbey finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored and Kodi Vega scored twice and walked three times while going 1-for-1.

The Lady Lions pounded out nine hits and shook off three errors. Alva had four miscues in the game.

Chandler jumped on Alva with three first-inning runs, before picking up one in the second, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.

CHANDLER 17, ALVA 0 (Game 2)

Beall had a 3-for-3 performance with one RBI and three runs scored as the Lady Lions compiled 10 hits.

Hannah Edmonds and Hulsey combined to drive home seven runs as each finished 1-for-2. Edmonds knocked in four while Hulsey drove in three. Kalee Peery knocked in a run and scored once in a 1-for-1 game. Kodi Vega and Charlee Hicks were each 1-for-3 as Vega scored three runs while Hicks scored twice.

Chandler tallied three runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and blew the game wide open with an eight-run fourth.

The Lady Lions improved to 23-10 with the two victories and advance to regionals.

