North Rock Creek drops two at Norman North Festival

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

NORMAN – The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars dropped a 4-2 decision to Cache and a 4-0 contest to host Norman North Monday at the Norman North Festival.

NRC, which dropped to 16-10 with the two losses, was limited to six hits in the loss to Cache.

Caty Baack knocked in both Lady Cougar runs off an RBI groundout in the second inning and a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Addyson Custar was 2-for-2 while Liyah Dauman, Haley Hacker and Katie Larson each had a hit. The hits by Hacker and Larson went for a double.

Cache scored three runs in the second inning and added the other in the fourth.

Against Norman North, NRC's lone hit came from Custar, who was 1-for-2.

Norman North scored three runs in the first inning to take control.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.