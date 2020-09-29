Prague outlasts Meeker in three-game district set

Keven Scrutchins

MEEKER-

The Prague Lady Red Devils and Meeker Lady Bulldogs spent Monday afternoon battling it out for a chance to move on in the Class 3A fast pitch softball district playoffs.

The Lady Red Devils, after losing game one to the Lady Bulldogs, evened things up with a game two win then stayed alive with a thrilling 4-3 come from behind win for the district title.

In the third and deciding game, Prague trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

With one out, Tessa Cooper singled to left to get things going for the Lady Red Devils. Kaily Rich then earned a walk off of Meeker pitcher Savanna Nelson. Meeker then rolled the dice and intentionally walked Demi Manning, who had hit the ball hard all day long.

That loaded the bases for Kennedy Watkins and she delivered a two-run single to center field, tying the game at 3-3. Prague’s Lexsey Trevizo was up next, and with runners at first and second, hit a sharp single to center field, bringing in the winning run and keeping the Lady Red Devils' season alive.

Meeker took the lead in the third inning with a two-run effort. Senior Kaycee Babek scored Katlin Alford with single to center for the game’s first run. Maleah Blankenship drove in the second run, scoring Callie Sellers on a sharply hit infield single.

Meeker was up 2-0 after three innings. Prague answered with a lone run in the bottom half of the frame and it came on a wild pitch. Maggie Smith scored to make it 2-1 in favor of Meeker. The Lady Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Nelson scored on a Babek double to center field.

Meeker held the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Prague rallied to earn the win. Cooper, Prague’s starting pitcher, earned the win, her second of the day. She gave up the three runs on six hits, walked three and struck out seven Lady Bulldogs. Cooper earned the win in game two of the day as well.

The Lady Bulldogs began the day with a 5-3 win. Senior Katy Buxton earned the win, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out one. Prague took an early 2-1 lead in the opener, but a Meeker three-run second inning, put the Lady Bulldogs in command.

Sellers drove in two runs on a single to center and the other run came on a Prague miscue. Meeker added another run in the fourth, when Sellers scored on a wild pitch. That made the score 5-2 heading into the seventh.

Prague added a lone run in the seventh, making the final 5-3.

In game two, Meeker jumped on Prague early scoring two runs in the top of the first. Buxton and Icle Brewer each drove in runs. Meeker held that 2-0 lead until the third inning. That’s when Prague scored four runs on the Lady Bulldogs and took control of game two.

Manning ripped a two-run double for the first two runs before Trevizo drove in the third on an RBI double to left. Jaylee Friend scored the fourth run on a sacrifice fly, scoring Watkins.

Meeker cut the lead to 4-3 when Brewer drove in Alford on a double to right-center field. Alford was on second with a double of her own. Meeker tied things up at 4-4 in the sixth when Emily Bizzell knocked in Isabella Saavedra, who had doubled to lead-off the inning.

Prague answered right back with a lone run in the bottom of the sixth to earn the 5-4 game two win. Cooper drove in the winning run on a single to left, then shut Meeker down, three up and three down in the top of the seventh.