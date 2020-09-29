Seminole, Bethel divide doubleheader

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson

BETHEL ACRES – In a wild and woolly doubleheader Monday, the Seminole Lady Chieftains and Bethel Lady Wildcats settled for a doubleheader split.

Seminole used a four-run seventh inning to defeat Bethel, 9-5, in the twinbill opener while the Lady Wildcats rallied for a thrilling 9-8 decision in the nightcap.

Bethel went to 8-12 while Seminole moved to 13-11 with the split.

SEMINOLE 9, BETHEL 5 (Game 1)

A four-run seventh, highlighted by a two-run single from Sienna Deatherage and an RBI single from Lauren Allen, ignited the Lady Chieftains to the win.

Seminole was down by a 5-4 count when Holli Ladd evened things up for the Lady Chieftains with an inside-the-park home run to left in the top of the sixth.

Then in the seventh, Seminole got the two big-run scoring hits from Deatherage and Allen and was helped by three Lady Wildcat errors. Bethel has seven miscues in the game.

An RBI double to center got the Lady Chieftains on the board in the first. Deatherage later scored off an error to make it 2-0.

Then in the bottom of the first, the Lady Wildcats clipped the Seminole advantage in half on Annie Compton's run-scoring single through the left side of the infield.

Bethel went up 3-2 in the second when two steals of home – one each by Lilla Wade and Kyla Childers – put the Lady Wildcats on top.

The Lady Chieftains then bounced back on top with a Reese Street triple down the left-field line to tie it and Addison Hill's RBI groundout for the go-ahead 4-3 score.

But once again, Bethel regained the advantage in the fifth inning on Rae Walker's two-run single up the middle to make it 5-4 in favor of the Lady Wildcats.

That set the stage for Ladd's inside-the-park round-tripper in the sixth to tie at 5-5.

Kaylyn Cotner got the win after starting, being relieved and re-entering the circle. Cotner worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs off five hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. Deatherage made a relief appearance for 1 2/3 innings.

Deatherage finished 3-for-4 with three runs batted in while teammate Karlei Friend was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ladd went 1-for-2 with her homer and drew a pair of walks.

For Bethel, Peyton Meiler and Walker each collected two hits. Walker had the two RBIs and Meiler knocked in one run.

The Lady Wildcats fell victim to seven errors in the game.

BETHEL 9, SEMINOLE 8 (Game 2)

Brooklyn Duff's RBI double to center, capped a four-run seventh for the victorious Lady Wildcats.

Earlier in the seventh, Shelby Spurgin had a steal of home and later two runs scored off an error before Duff came through with her heroic double.

Duff went 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and four runs batted in for Bethel.

Wade, Spurgin, Walker and Compton collected two hits each as the Lady Wildcats pounded out 13 for the game. One of Wade's hits went for a triple as she also picked up one RBI. Kenna Schimmel also provided a double and scored once for the winners.

Allen was 3-for-3 and scored a run for the Lady Chieftains. Street and Cotner each finished 2-for-3 as Street doubled, drove in two runs and scored once. Cotner also doubled and scored three times.

Compton got the pitching win for Bethel as she allowed five earned runs off nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Deatherage suffered the loss after giving up seven earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Cotner scored off a wild pitch in the first inning, giving Seminole the 1-0 early edge.

The Lady Wildcats added a pair of scores in the second, off a Wade RBI triple to right field and Haylee Wilcox scoring off a wild pitch to make it 2-1.

The Lady Chieftains forced a 2-all deadlock in the third when Cotner scored off an error.

Bethel then tallied two runs in the fourth inning off a two-run single by Duff to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-2 edge.

However in the bottom of the fourth, Seminole scored five times to make it 7-4. Levi Ary drew a bases-loaded walk to nab an RBI. Street later hit a two-run double to right-center, putting the Lady Chieftains back on top, 5-4. Then an error led to two more Seminole scores.

Duff's RBI triple to center in the sixth, pulled Bethel within 7-5.

Hill's run-scoring single to right field in the sixth led to the Lady Chieftains' final tally.