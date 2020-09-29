Solo-shot in eighth inning lifts Harrah over Tecumseh, 3-2
HARRAH – A one-out solo-homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifted the Harrah Lady Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Tecumseh Lady Savages on Monday.
The loss snapped a 17-game winning streak for Tecumseh, which fell to 25-5.
The Lady Savages had a 2-0 lead with a pair of scores in the top of the fourth inning.
However, Harrah countered with a single run in the bottom half of the fourth and another score in the sixth.
Serenity Jacoway took the loss in relief of starter Harley Sturm.
Katelyn Fleming was 2-for-4 with a run scored as Tecumseh totaled seven hits. The Lady Panthers ended up with seven hits as well.
Samantha Schweighhardt, Lauren Taylor, Sturm and Ayzia Shirey each had a hit in a losing cause.
Tecumseh was at home with Newcastle on Tuesday.
Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.