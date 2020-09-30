Bethel holds on for 8-7 decision over McLoud

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

McLOUD – Brooklyn Duff tripled and drove in three runs while Lilla Wade and Annie Compton collected two hits apiece as the Bethel Lady Wildcats held on for a 8-7 decision Tuesday over the McLoud Lady Redskins.

Wade finished 2-for-2 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored as Bethel compiled 10 hits. Compton ended up 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Peyton Meiler also knocked in a run in going 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Meiler also walked twice.

Compton got the pitching win as all seven McLoud runs were earned. She scattered nine hits and recorded a strikeout without a walk.

Mycah Wahpekeche and Kianne Wahpekeche each had two hits to fuel the McLoud offense. Mycah was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Kianne went 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Kennedy also knocked in a run for the Lady Redskins.

Ashlyn Green took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Juliann Kindle in the seventh inning.

