Four homers ignite Shawnee slamming of Stillwater, 10-0

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

STILLWATER – Anneca Anderson fired a five-hit shutout while Anderson, Tatum Sparks, Carly Torbett and Baylie Enright each homered Tuesday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves slammed Stillwater, 10-0.

The win came a day after Shawnee, 25-5 on the season, learned that it captured a district championship after Sand Springs beat Owasso, 8-6, on Monday.

The Lady Wolves managed to do all that damage with just five hits, but four of them were big flies.

Anderson pitched all seven innings and recorded 17 strikeouts and walked just one.

Shawnee jumped on Stillwater with three first-inning runs. Hallie Wilson led off with a single to left. Two outs later, Anderson drew a walk, setting the stage for a three-run homer to left field by Torbett.

The Lady Wolves added a single run in the fourth off Anderson's solo-blast to left to make it 4-0.

Then in the fifth, Shawnee scored three more as Wilson was hit by a pitch with two outs. Laynie Rimer then drew a walk before Sparks drilled a three-run shot over the center field wall to make it 7-0.

The Lady Wolves then picked up three more scores in the seventh as Enright led off with a solo-shot to center. Rimer, who reached base on a two-out walk, and Sparks, who got on via Lady Pioneer error, both scored off an error at first base to round out the scoring at 10-0.

Stillwater had three errors in the game while Shawnee had none.

The next action for the Lady Wolves will be Friday at Carl Albert to conclude the 2020 regular season at 5 p.m.

