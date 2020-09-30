Pauls Valley rallies to edge Seminole, 6-5

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

SEMINOLE – Pauls Valley overcame a 5-2 deficit with two runs each in the fifth and sixth inning to edge the Seminole Lady Chieftains, 6-5, on Tuesday.

Karlei Friend drove home a pair of runs in finishing 1-for-3 from the plate for Seminole while teammates Addison Hill (1-for-3) and Kaitlyn Mathews knocked in one run apiece.

The Lady Chieftains totaled just five hits.

Kaylyn Cotner suffered the pitching loss after allowing four earned runs off eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Pauls Valley overcame five errors in the game.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.