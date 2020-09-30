Tecumseh rips Newcastle in five innings, 8-0

Keven Scrutchins

TECUMSEH - Back on track.

The Tecumseh Lady Savages, who had their 17-game win streak snapped by Harrah on Monday, took it out on the visiting Newcastle Lady Racers, 8-0, on Tuesday.

The game was called by run-rule in the fifth inning of play.The Lady Savages wasted little time in getting the bats going, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first, setting an ominous tone for Newcastle.

Ayzia Shirey led off the inning with a triple to center field. Two-hole hitter Bristin Hays matched it with an RBI triple to left field to get the inning rolling. Harley Sturm drove in Hays on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop. Katelyn Fleming then singled to left field and moved to third on a Sami Schweighardt double to center.

Emily Bingham brought Fleming home on a sacrifice fly for the third run. Serenity Jacoway then singled and a two-run error by the Newcastle third baseman scored the final two runs of the inning.

Tecumseh added two more runs to go up 7-0 after four innings. Lauren Taylor singled to left to get the rally started. Shirey earned a one-out walk and Hayes then bunted her way on to first to load the bases.

Sturm drove in a run on a single to center and Fleming knocked in Shirey on a fielder’s choice.

Tecumseh ended the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Shirey drove in the winning run, scoring Jacoway on a single to left field.Tecumseh’s Jacoway was impressive in the circle against the Lady Racers. She scattered just five hits in the shutout.

Newcastle came into the contest with a 25-7 record, but were silenced by the Lady Savages. Tecumseh scored the eight runs on 11 hits and took advantage of two Newcastle fielding miscues. Tecumseh improved to 26-5 on the season and will host Mount St. Mary Thursday in Class 4A district tournament play.