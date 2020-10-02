Asher goes 1-1 after first day of Class B regional

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

LOOKEBA – The sixth-ranked Asher Indians opened regional play Thursday with an 11-3 drilling of Duke but dropped a tough 3-2 decision to host and third-ranked Lookeba Sickles in nine innings of a Class B regional title baseball game.

Asher, which moved to 19-9 with Thursday's split, played for the regional runner-up title Friday afternoon.

LOOKEBA-SICKLES 3, ASHER 2 (Regional Championship)

A bases-loaded hit batsman in the top of the ninth inning was the difference.

The Indians out-hit Lookeba-Sickles, 7-5, as Cameron Grissom and Mike McDonald led the way with two each. Grissom drove in one of the Asher runs in going 2-for-4 from the plate while McDonald finished 2-for-5.

Tahlan Hamilton suffered the pitching loss in relief of starter Bryson Martin. Hamilton allowed two earned runs off three hits with five walks and three strikeouts over the final 2 2/3 innings. Martin pitched the first 6 1/3 innings and gave up only one earned run off two hits with 14 strikeouts and only two walks.

ASHER 11, DUKE 3 (Regional First Round)

Devon Lamb pitched a five-hitter as all three Duke runs were earned. He struck out 13 and allowed four walks.

Martin went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and four runs scored. Jordyn Litson knocked in five runs while going 1-for-3. Litson had an RBI groundout in the first inning, a bases-loaded walk in the second, a two-run double in the fourth and sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Asher jumped on Duke with four runs each in the first two innings to go up 8-3. Duke tallied two scores in the first and one in the second and was held scoreless the rest of the way.

Note:Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.