Dale goes from one extreme to the other on first day of regional

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

DALE – From one extreme to the other.

The Dale Pirates experienced that Thursday, going from a 20-0 crushing of Fletcher to a 12-0 loss to Byng in the Class A fall baseball regional championship game.

Dale, which moved to 17-10 with Thursday's two-game split, was set to face the Wister-Fletcher survivor on Friday for the regional runner-up title at 4 p.m. and another opportunity of reaching state.

Byng beat Wister, 5-2, in the other regional first-round game.

BYNG 12, DALE 0 (Regional Championship)

Byng right-hander Bill McCarter limited Dale to five hits while recording four strikeouts and only one walk in the five-inning run-rule contest.

It was a rough outing for Dale starter and right-hander Carson Hunt, who lasted three innings.

Byng pounded out eight hits in the game and was helped by four Dale errors and five hit batsmen to generate more than enough runs. Byng used a five-run second and six-inning third to pull away.

Caden Azlin had a 3-for-3 performance from the plate and scored three times for Byng and teammate Reid Johnson finished with a 2-for-4 effort while knocking a run.

Byng also scored runs off a pair of sacrifice flies, one squeeze bunt and two more times off groundouts.

Connor Kuykendall, who relieved Hunt in the fourth inning, was Dale's only multiple hitter as he ended up with a 2-for-2 outing. Dale's other hits came from Hunt, Cade McQuain and Ike Shirey.

Kuykendall allowed one run off two hits with no walks and a strikeout in relief over the final two frames.

DALE 20, FLETCHER 0 (Regional First Round)

The Pirates piled up 15 hits and were helped by five Wildcat errors in rolling in the regional opener earlier Thursday in five innings.

McQuain and Van Brunt combined for seven hits, nearly half of Dale's 15-hit total.

The Pirates batted around twice in the game, sending 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and 14 to the dish in the fifth.

McQuain had a 4-for-4 performance with two runs batted in, three runs scored and a walk while Van Brunt ended up with a 3-for-3 effort with three RBIs, four runs scored and a walk.

Dallen Forsythe also tacked on a pair of hits in finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Starter Dayton Forsythe pitched two innings for the win. Kuykendall threw the third and fourth and Dallen Forsythe worked the fifth from the hill.

The trio combined for four hits, seven strikeouts and only one walk.

Dayton Forsythe actually surrendered three straight singles to lead off things in the bottom of the first, but worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a double play in which Van Brunt made a catch in foul territory and gunned down the tagging runner at the plate.

From there, the Pirates retired 12 of the next 14 batters, struck out four and issued just one walk. Dallen Forsythe went against four batters in the fifth, giving up a single and registering a strikeout.

Though Dayton Forsythe got off to a shaky start on the hill in the bottom of the first, he still had a cushion as Dale tallied six runs in the top half of the frame.

McQuain and Cade Capps each picked up an RBI off bases-loaded walks. Van Brunt had a two-run single through the right side of the infield and Kuykendall hit a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield and the other run came on an error.

The Pirates upped their advantage to 7-0 in the second after Hunt was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, stole second and scored off McQuain's single to right field.

Dallen Forsythe's RBI single highlighted a three-run third inning as the score swelled to 10-0.

McQuain, after a leadoff single in the fourth, advanced to second base on a groundout and scored after two wild pitches to make it 11-0.

Dale put together a nine-run fifth inning with the help of six hits and a pair of Wildcat errors.

Fletcher committed five miscues in the game.