Dale pounds two regional opponents

Fred Fehr

DALE — Top-seeded Dale steamrollered Konawa (14-0) and Walters (12-2) Thursday in a Class 2A regional.

Addie Bell pitched just one inning against Konawa before giving way to Karleigh Landreth, who went the final four innings. Bell didn’t permit a hit and fanned one. Landreth didn’t allow a hit and fanned five. Neither pitcher gave up a walk.

Dale chalked up 12 hits, eight of which went for extra bases. Anna Hester, Karsen Griggs and Danyn Lang tripled. Doubling were Maddie Conley, Makenzy Herman, Emmie Idleman, Hester and Bell.

Herman went 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored. She was also credited with four stolen bases.

Opposite Walters, Bell toiled six innings and allowed three hits. She fanned two and walked two.

Idleman homered, tripled and recorded four runs batted in. Griggs and Herman tripled while Hester doubled in the 14-hit arsenal.

Maddie Conley posted three singles. Lang was credited with four stolen bases.

Dale, 33-4, needed just one regional victory Friday to advance to next week’s state tournament.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.