Hulsey sparkles in Chandler triumphs

CHISHOLM — Pitcher Grace Hulsey permitted one run and struck out 29 batters in 14 innings Thursday as second-seeded Chandler upended Lexington 2-1 and Marlow 4-0 at a Class 3A regional.

In the opener, Hulsey gave up four hits, fanned 15 and walked one. Lexington’s run came in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Chandler’s Kodi Vega tripled to left with one out and then scored the winning run as Jentrie Gibson singled to right.

Chandler’s other run came in the third. Kali Beall was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Vega’s sacrifice bunt and then to third on Gibson’s groundout. After Hulsey drew a walk, Hannah Edmonds delivered a game-winning single to right.

Chandler finished with five hits as Edmonds singled twice.

Hulsey stymied Marlow on a two-hitter while whiffing 14. She didn’t issue a base on balls.

Chandler combined six hits with two walks and three Marlow errors. Beall was Chandler’s only multiple hitter with two singles. Peyton Ritz, Hulsey and Edmonds drove in a run apiece.

Fourth-seeded Marlow upset top-seeded Chisholm in its first Thursday test.

Chandler took a 25-10 record into Friday’s regional matchup against the Chisholm-Marlow victor.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.