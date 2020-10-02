Lady Savages ground Rockets in bi-district play

Keven Scrutchins

TECUMSEH - The Tecumseh Lady Savages stormed into the 2020 regional softball playoffs with a two-game, 40-run demolition of the Mount St. Mary Rockets Thursday.

The Lady Savages won each game 20-0 and will head into next week’s regional tournament with the bi-district victories.

In the first game, the Lady Savages scored 16 runs in the bottom half of the first after a three-up, three-down top of the first. Tecumseh pitcher Serenity Jacoway got all nine batters out she faced in the contest. She gave up no hits, no free passes and struck out three Rockets.

Tecumseh’s leadoff and two-hole hitters, Ayzia Shirey and Bristin Hays, each batted three times in the first inning. The Lady Savages also registered two inside-the-park home runs in the bottom half of the inning. Harley Sturm hit the first one to left center field, scoring the first three runs before Katelyn Fleming, the next batter, accounted for the second one for Tecumseh.

Sami Schweighhardt and Emily Bingham each hit doubles in the inning and Shirey hit a triple to center field.

In all, Tecumseh scored the 16 runs on 11 hits and took advantage of four errors and two walks. Tecumseh added four more runs in the bottom of the second to get the count to 20-0, before coach Chad Trahan called off any further offense, sending runners early to end the inning.

The game was called (run-rule) after a scoreless top of the third by Mount St. Mary.

Game two mirrored the first, but Sturm earned the win in the circle for the Lady Savages. Sturm pitched three hitless innings on her way to the 20-0 win. She gave up no walks and struck out five batters.

Tecumseh scored 15 runs in the top of the first and five more in the second of the second game. The Lady Savages had 15 hits and earned three walks and scored runs on anther Rocket error. Sturm was the big hitter in the inning, hitting two inside-the-park home runs for Tecumseh. Schweighhardt hit two doubles in the inning.The Lady Savages added five more runs in the bottom of the second to earn the second 20-0 win. They scored the five runs on just one hit and six free passes.