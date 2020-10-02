Meeker at Prague to highlight area schedule tonight

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

The Lincoln County and Highway 62 showdown between the Meeker Bulldogs and Prague Red Devils is set for tonight at 7 o'clock in Prague.

Meeker, 2-2, is coming off a 60-26 District 2A-2 opening setback at Kellyville last Friday. Meanwhile, 3-0 Prague has been idle for three weeks and hasn't played since Sept. 11.

“Our kids are ready to play. They've been beating up on each other and tired of it,” said Prague head coach Mike Hedge.

Meeker has the attention of Hedge and his Red Devils.

“They're big, physical and have good running backs,” Hedge said. “They're hard to prepare for and well coached. It seems like they haven't dropped off much from last year.”

Of course, Prague is well aware of talented running back Caden Wolford.

“He's good and he'll turn it on. When he kicks it into high gear, he goes downhill fast,” said Hedge.

For Meeker head coach DJ Howell, he and his players love the rivalry.

“We enjoy playing these games and we look forward to playing them every year,” said Howell. “It's an intense rivalry and it means a lot to both towns. They know each other, play each other in little league and see each other at restaurants all the time.”

Howell says keys for his squad will depend a bunch on what happens up front.

“Defensively, we've got to do a good job up front. We've got to win the battle up front,” Howell said. “Offensively, we've got to win up front and play well at quarterback.”

Preparing for the Red Devils is a major task, according to Howell.

“They can run the triple option and the wing-T, so we have to be very assignment aware on defense,” said Howell. “Their quarterback is a good football player and their offensive line is very good at what they do. On defense, their down linemen get off the football well.”

Tecumseh (2-2) at Tuttle (4-0)

Finishing.

Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock and his coaching staff have been preaching it this week after the Savages were on the short end of a 21-13 score at Ada last Friday in the District 4A-2 opener for both teams.

“Our kids played really hard. They left it all out there (on the field),” said Bullock. “But we've got to do a better job finishing. We were only 2-of-5 in the red zone and had a chance to make it 20-7 and didn't do it.”

In the Savages' two losses this season, they were up in the second half, only to fall.

“We've been telling our guys about finishing possessions, finishing tackles and finishing blocks,” Bullock said.

Finishing will be extremely important this week as Tecumseh battles the unbeaten Tuttle Tigers.

“They are big and athletic and when I say big, it's not huge. They are long, lean and can run,” said Bullock. “They are ranked in the top five (of Class 4A) for a reason. They like to use multiple formations with their big, long athletes.”

The Savages received a 30-yard scoring pass from the junior combination of Monte Valois to Jaxon Meyers and a 23-yard touchdown run from senior Kane Ainesworth in last week's loss. Ainesworth finished with 85 yards rushing on 15 carries and Valois was 10-of-16 passing for 156 yards and the one TD with one interception.

Valois has completed 63% of his passes (41-of-65) for 663 yards and five touchdowns with two pickoffs this season.

Ainesworth has 50 carries for 344 yards and four scores for a 6.9 yards-per-carry average this season. Junior Dylan Graham has 208 yards on 29 attempts (7.2 yards per carry) and junior Chad Wynne has netted 178 yards on 31 carries (5.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Senior Jake Trice has 14 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Meyers has 10 catches for 108 yards and the one TD and senior Gavyn Rogers has nine grabs for 255 yards and two scores.

Defensively for Tecumseh, senior Jamal Fair has racked up 73 tackles (13 solo) and five stops for lost yards. Ainesworth has 38 tackles (seven solo) with one stop for a loss. JB McIntosh has collected 32 tackles (two solo) and two for losses. Ethan Rickey has 29 tackles (five solo) with four for losses.

Graham has two quarterback sacks among his 32 tackles and Anthony O'Guinn has two of the team's five interceptions.

Bethel (3-1) at Washington (4-0) on Saturday

The Bethel Wildcats, after a 3-0 start to the season, aim for their first District 2A-3 win Saturday by facing the unbeaten Washington Warriors at 3 p.m. Saturday in Washington.

Bethel dropped its district opener to Christian Heritage, 25-20, last Friday.

“We've got to play clean. We had over 100 yards in penalties last week. Anytime you have 100 or more yards of penalties against quality football teams. Your'e not going to get beat those teams,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn. “We've got to do a better job of staying out of our own way.”

Another key to getting better, according to Ginn, is running the football better.

“We've got to do a better job of running the football. We've got to be better physically at the point of attack,” Ginn said.

Washington successfully opened its district slate last week with a 40-27 triumph over Purcell.

“They're big, physical and well-coached,” said Ginn. “Defensively, they run a 3-4 with cover twos and cover fours. On offense, they run multiple sets with a variety formations. They run anything from some old-school to some spread stuff. Their running back, No. 24, is really good and their center is pretty good.”

The Warriors' starting quarterback was injured in a win over Lindsay a few weeks ago and since then, Washington has played a sophomore quarterback, who helped guide the team to a 40-27 victory over Purcell last Friday.

Heading into Saturday's game, Bethel senior quarterback Jesse Tucker has completed 60.9% of his passes (84-of-138) for 1,080 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions.

In the receiving department, junior John Gordon has 22 catches for 427 yards and five touchdowns while senior Drae Wood has 20 grabs for 330 yards and seven scores.

Tucker has also been the Wildcats' top rusher with 27 carries for 142 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. Junior Corey Metscher has 131 yards on 32 attempts (4.1 yards per carry) and two scores. Senior Dez Loving has netted 115 yards on 21 tries (5.5 yards per carry) and one TD.

Defensively, senior linebacker LW Moore has 64 tackles (33 solo) with two stops for lost yards and a quarterback sack. Sophomore Bronc Robbins has totaled 45 tackles, including a whopping 12 for lost yards. He also has a pair of sacks. Metscher follows with 41 stops (28 unassisted) with eight for lost yardage.

Junior Gage Porter has picked off two passes to top the squad.

Seminole (1-1) at Tulsa Webster (0-2)

Coach Mike Snyder's Seminole Chieftains, have had a rough go to the start of the 2020 season.

Due to COVID-19, Seminole was sidelined from playing for three weeks and returned to play last week, dropping a 35-6 decision at Stigler.

Now, the Chieftains hit the road for the second straight week for a visit to Tulsa Webster to continue District 3A-3 play.

Tulsa Webster has only played twice as well, going 0-2 after a 53-0 loss to Checotah last Friday. The Warriors fell to Class 2A Morris, 59-19, to open their season just two weeks ago.

Seminole's only score against Stigler came in the third quarter off a 4-yard keeper by junior quarterback Brendan Rodriquez. Teammate and sophomore Isaiah Cochrane added 80 yards on 10 carries.

After tonight's game, the Chieftains are scheduled to host Checotah next Friday.

McLoud (2-2) at Mount St. Mary (4-0)

The McLoud Redskins, of head coach Rusty Hall, will try to bounce back from a District 3A-1 opening 35-8 loss to second-ranked Heritage Hall last week, by visiting the unbeaten Mount St. Mary Rockets tonight at 7 o'clock.

Mount St. Mary, 4-0 on the season, has experienced a solid running and passing effort from senior Luke Wagner, along with a solid running display from junior Jadyn Ward.

Wagner has accounted for six touchdowns this season for the Rockets as he is 26-of-39 passing for 323 yards and three scores with two interceptions. He has also carried the ball 22 times for 225 yards and three TDs for a 10.2 yards-per-carry average.

Ward has netted 517 yards on 88 attempts and has scored three touchdowns. Senior Garrett Hanke follows Wagner with 19 carries for 123 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and a pair of scores.

Defensively, junior Jackson Conroe has collected 25 tackles (19 solo) with two tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. Wagner has 24 stops (16 solo) with three tackles for loss and three interceptions. Juniors Jesse Hamilton and Jesse Brooks top the squad in tackles for loss with four each. Junior Spencer Wells leads in sacks with four while Hamilton and senior Andrew Spellman have three apiece.

McLoud broke up Heritage Hall's shutout bid when quarterback Collin Gibson scored from 3 yards out in the fourth quarter. Gibson then hooked up with Wesley Olds for the ensuing 2-point conversion.

Clint Campbell ran for 70 yards for the Redskins.

After tonight's contest, McLoud is scheduled to play at home next Friday against Kingfisher at 7 p.m. in a district matchup.

Jones (3-1) at Chandler (3-1)

Coach Jack Gray's Chandler Lions will square off against the Jones Longhorns in a key District 2A-2 clash tonight at 7 o'clock in Chandler.

Both teams enter tonight's action at 3-1 overall and both are 1-0 in the district after tasting success last week.

Chandler overcame a slew of penalties to claim a 36-0 shutout of Crossings Christian last Friday as sophomore Casmen Hill ran for 207 yards on 20 carries and scored off an 83-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Spencer Clagg scored twice for the Lions off a 7-yard pass from Kaden Jones and a 16-yard run. Jarin Greenfield contributed a 2-yard TD run, Drake Rodriguez had a 90-yard punt return for a score and Konnor Almand booted a 43-yard field goal for the first points of the game in the second quarter.

Chandler had to overcome 14 penalties for 135 yards.

Hill has gained 594 yards on 78 carries for a 7.6 yards-per-carry average through the Lions' first four games. Jones is next with 190 yards on 32 attempts and one TD for a 5.9 yards-per-carry effort.

Jones has completed 52% of his passes (32-of-62) for 360 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Hill has caught 10 of those passes for 97 yards and Jarin Greenfield has six grabs for 145 yards.

Defensively, Chandler lineman Traydon Richardson has collected 25 tackles, including seven solo, to go with five stops for lost yards and a quarterback sack. Junior Drake Rodriguez has 18 tackles (nine solo) with two tackles for loss and a sack. Greenfield tops the team with two interceptions.

Jones is coming off a 46-6 thumping of Star-Spencer last week.

The Longhorns are led by dual-threat quarterback and junior Carson May, who has completed 64% of his passes this season for 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. He is also the team's top rusher with 308 yards on 43 carries and six touchdown.

Two seniors and a junior have been his top targets. Senior Elijah Reed has 21 catches for 304 yards and a TD. Trey Dorrell, another senior, has 15 grabs for 222 yards and three scores and junior Cadyn Karl has 12 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

A trio of juniors top the Longhorn tackle chart. William Irvine has 36 tackles, including 17 solos, to go with two tackles for lost yards. Braiden Martin has 24 stops (23 solo) with three tackles for losses and T.J. Thomson has collected 23 stops (16 solo) to go with a team-leading seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Another junior, Kameron Sweat, tops the team with two pass interceptions.

Midway (4-0) at Maud (1-3)

The Maud Tigers, coming off their first victory, will face an explosive offense and stingy defense from Midway in a District C-4 meeting tonight at 7 o'clock in Maud.

Midway is off to a perfect 4-0 start and has outscored its opponents by a 230-18 margin this season. Two of those victories were shutouts, including a 54-0 blasting of Bowlegs last Friday.

Maud got off to an 0-3 start to the season, but bounced back just in time for district play by registering a 58-12 rout at Oaks Mission.

After tonight's action, the Tigers are scheduled to continue district play next Friday night at Coyle.

OKC Patriots at North Rock Creek (0-5)

North Rock Creek's Cougars seek their first victory in only their second game at home tonight as they take on the Oklahoma City Patriots, a homeschool team, at 7 o'clock.

NRC (0-5) is coming off a loss at Tulsa NOAH, another homeschool squad, last week.

Following tonight's action, the Cougars will play at Choctaw White, a JV squad, next Thursday night.