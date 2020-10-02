Prague stays alive at 3A regional

Fred Fehr

SULPHUR — Tessa Cooper smashed two doubles and earned an 8-2 pitching win over Newkirk as Prague stayed alive at a Class 3A regional Thursday.

Prague, seeded fourth, launched the day with a 10-0 loss to top-seeded Sulphur.

Against Newkirk, Prague tallied six runs in the top of the first inning as Demi Manning, Kennedi Watkins, Jaylee Friend and Maggie Smith had RBI singles. Julia Nottnagel also singled and there were two errors in the frame. Cooper doubled to lead off the game.

In the sixth, Friend and Watkins repeated run-scoring singles.

Lexsey Trevizo went 3-for-4 as Prague finished with 15 hits.

Cooper, Manning, Watkins, Friend and Smith notched two hits. Prague stranded nine runners.

On the mound, Cooper allowed one earned run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. She walked five.

Against Sulphur, Prague posted just one hit, a single by Manning. Cooper allowed 12 hits in absorbing the loss. Sulphur also drew five walks.

Prague, 10-24, played Kingston in a Friday elimination game. Kingston defeated Newkirk in its Thursday opener, then fell to Sulphur.

Note:Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.