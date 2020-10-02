Seminole strikes early against Ada

Fred Fehr

ADA — Seminole jumped out to an 11-1 lead after 2 ½ innings, then held on for a 12-8 victory over Ada Thursday.

The Lady Chieftains tallied four runs in the top of the first, then tacked on a seven-spot in the third for the 10-run lead. Ada scored in each of its last five innings.

Seminole committed 10 errors, leading to eight unearned runs off pitcher Sienna Deatherage. Ada was guilty of seven errors, leading to five unearned runs.

Addison Hill propelled Seminole’s 10-hit attack with a 3-of-4 performance which included three runs batted in and two doubles. Hill also scored three times.

Lauren Allen aided the Seminole offense with two singles and two runs batted in. Deatherage knocked in two runs and teammate Kaitlyn Mathews doubled.

Deatherage posted two strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. Ada stranded 11 baserunners.

Seminole, 14-12, will entertain Elk City in a Class 4A best 2-of-3 bi-district Saturday. The first game is scheduled for noon.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.