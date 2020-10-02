Shawnee set to host Tulsa Edison for homecoming tonight

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

Two teams, off to 1-2 starts to the high school football season, square off tonight at Jim Thorpe Stadium as the Shawnee Wolves entertain the Tulsa Edison Prep Eagles in a District 5A-3 showdown at 7 p.m.

It will be homecoming as coronation festivities take place prior to the game at 6:15 p.m.

Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton believes Tulsa Edison is better than they've shown. The Eagles opened the season with a 61-14 setback to Sapulpa, but bounced back for a 53-8 rout of rival Tulsa Memorial. Edison fell at Coweta, 56-7, in its last outing last week to open district play.

“They are fast and athletic and a lot better than they've shown,” said Sexton. “They have a couple of Division I prospects in No. 55 (Iman Oates, a lineman) and No. 7 (Chris McClellan), a 3-technique.”

Oates forced a fumble and recovered it against Coweta while registering 4.5 tackles and combining for a quarterback sack. McClellan had one tackle for loss and combined for a sack. Linebacker Ryan West had five tackles and intercepted a pass for the Eagles last week.

“Their quarterback (Luke Parish) does a good job and their No. 5 (Nas Peacock) is a special receiver. They like to hand the ball to him on a jet sweep and there's a strong possibility that he can throw the deep double ball,” Sexton said.

Parish completed 52% of his passes for 154 yards and one touchdown, on a 22-yarder to Jackson Larson. Luke Hinkle had six catches for 69 yards for Edison Prep last Friday.

“They've got a good football team that has had some bad breaks go against them,” said Sexton.

After an 0-2 start to the season, Shawnee is coming off a big 33-12 road victory at Durant as junior Jaylon Orange ran for 110 yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns of 4 and 3 yards. Senior Demetress Beavers hovered around the 100-yard rushing mark as well, finishing with 97, including an big 44-yard TD run.

“I liked the way Jaylon has been taking over the running game, along with Meech (Beavers),” Sexton said. “They've become a two-headed monster. The offensive line is starting to block better.”

Senior Karran Evans proved to be a big piece of the Wolves' attack last week as Evans caught four passes for 76 yards and a pair of scores from 44 and 8 yards out. His other two catches were acrobatic efforts on Shawnee's first scoring drive of the game which led to a 6-6 tie.

Feeding Evans is junior quarterback Karsen Conaway, who was 5-of-7 passing for the 76 yards and two scores last Friday.

“Our quarterback is comfortable with Karran. Karran will catch about everything thrown his way,” said Sexton. “In big situations, he looks Karran's way.”

Sexton likes the gradual progress and confidence that Conaway seems to be making.

“Karsen is getting more snaps and is becoming more comfortable,” Sexton said. “Because he is becoming more comfortable, his play has risen.”

Defensively for the Wolves last week against Durant, Joe Maytubby was in on 16 tackles, including one quarterback sack. Orange made nine tackles, one of those was a key stop for no gain on a fourth-and-two situation at the Shawnee 14-yard line to wipe out a massive Lion scoring threat.

Following tonight's action, the Wolves are scheduled to be on the road next Friday at Tulsa Rogers. Shawnee is scheduled to back home on Thursday, Oct. 15, during fall break, against Tulsa East Central.