Asher advances to state with regional runner-up title

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee News-Star

LOOKEBA – Mike McDonald made sure the sixth-ranked Asher Indians got their ticket punched to the Class B state baseball tournament on Friday.

McDonald not only fired a five-inning no-hitter, but he went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double, three runs batted in and three runs scored as the Asher Indians drilled 17th-ranked Duke, 18-0, to capture a Class B regional runner-up title.

The victory advances Asher (20-9) to the state tournament which is scheduled to begin Thursday.

McDonald struck out eight batters and surrendered only one walk in working all five innings.

His perfect performance from the plate sparked the Indians' eight-hit attack.

Asher tallied three runs in the first inning, five in the second, four in the third and six in the fourth to make it a rout. The Indians were also helped by six Duke errors. Only half of Asher's runs scored were earned.

Cameron Grissom had a two-run double and finished with three RBIs in going 1-for-3. Devon Lamb knocked in a pair of runs while finishing 1-for-2. Garrett Leba scored four runs while going 1-for-1 with two walks and four runs scored. Jordyn Litson hit a three-run double in the fourth inning.

