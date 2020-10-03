Chandler loses two regional heartbreakers

Fred Fehr

CHISHOLM — Top-seeded Chisholm, needing to defeat second-seeded Chandler twice in Friday’s 3A regional, did just that with 1-0 and 4-2 decisions.

Chisholm thus advances to next week’s 3A state tournament while Chandler had a heartbreaking end to a 25-12 campaign.

The only run in the opener came in the bottom of the seventh inning on a triple and groundout.

Charlee Hicks of Chandler tripled with two outs in the top of the seventh but a groundout ended the threat.

Kodi Vega and Grace Hulsey singled as Chandler posted just three hits, the same as Chisholm.

Hulsey suffered a very tough pitching setback, permitting three hits while striking out 13, with no walks.

In the second game, Chisholm netted two runs in the top of the first. Chandler finally scored in the second as Hannah Edmonds doubled and scored on a Grace Haas single.

The Lions closed out the game’s scoring in the fifth as Jentrie Gibson singled with two outs and scored on Grace Hulsey’s double to left.

Both teams banged out seven hits. Haas singled twice.

Hulsey was tagged with another difficult pitching experience as three Chandler errors contributed to three unearned runs. Hulsey registered seven strikeouts and walked two. She threw 115 pitches with 77 strikes.

Chisholm didn’t make an error.

