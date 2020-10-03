Chieftains blister outmanned Tulsa Webster

Fred Fehr

TULSA — Seminole’s Chieftains led Tulsa Webster 35-0 after one quarter and breezed to a 56-19 victory in a District 3A-3 conflict Friday night.

Seminole, 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the district, accumulated 484 yards of offense while limiting Webster to 202. The Chieftains outrushed the hosts 291-41.

Starting quarterback Brendan Rodriquez was 8-of-8 through the airways for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Easton Wurtz was on the receiving end of 32 and 23-yard scoring passes while Braxton Street had a 36-yard TD grab. Street had 51 yards on two receptions.

Junior Zack Ruble came off the bench to become Seminole’s top rusher on the night with 84 yards on 13 attempts, including a 7-yarder for the final TD.

Sophomore Jason Batise rushed for 49 yards on 12 totes, including scoring runs of 4 and 6 yards.

Vcake Wassana had a 40-yard rushing TD. Sophomore Garrett Chaffin netted an 11-yard TD run and finished with 37 yards on two carries.

DJ Citizen fielded three passes for 55 yards and intercepted a pass. Also recording interceptions were Wurtz and Street.

Seminole didn’t punt in the game.

The Chieftains will continue district play Friday by entertaining Checotah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.